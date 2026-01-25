Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Humble Plea for Help to Fans After Multi-Million Dollar Success

NASCAR has not had such a great relationship with video games in recent years. It has a love-hate dynamic with the gaming industry. The latest NASCAR 25 game also faced a lot of criticism related to its gameplay and AI quirks, but despite that, it managed to fare well, generating around $7-8 million in revenue, thanks to the sale of over 100,000 copies. But among other things, one of the most talked-about aspects of the game was its soundtrack.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and iRacing were the entities behind the soundtrack production. The general feedback was divisive, as some loved its energy and variety, but some complained that there was no hip-hop song on the list. Dale Jr himself wanted more of those, but could not clear any despite a Lil Wayne song being selected. Nonetheless, he’s not sitting idle, as he’s already begun the work on the next one. And he’s now taken to social media to once again ask for the fans’ help for the selections.

Dale Earnhardt Jr wants your suggestion

All this said, iRacing and Dale Jr are not about to rest on their laurels. The latter is already planning and has all but confirmed that a new NASCAR game is on the way. Given the success of the 2025 video game, it only makes sense that NASCAR wants to build on that momentum.

Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr asked fans on his X, “Hey all the NASCAR 25 fans, starting to compile ideas for the next game’s soundtrack. Last year your input was really helpful. Need to know what songs you’d love to see included. Also (maybe more importantly) what is THE song you’d love to hear when you first load up?”

He did the same for NASCAR 25 too. In fact, not just the fans, but he had also taken inputs from Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney for the same.

Imago NASCAR 25 soundtrack (@Nascar25Game)

While the development was on, Junior had revealed the challenges that go behind clearing a single song, which showed his serious effort behind the game’s production.

“To clear a song what has sampled music, you have to get the rights to not only the current artist and publisher but also the rights of the sample (artist and publisher). Getting in contact and a response with all those people is one challenge. Working with a budget also made that a real challenge.”

The hard work had paid off. Molly Hatchet’s “Flirtin’ With Disaster” was the central theme track which was also the one for NASCAR ’98. So this time, Junior is once again specifically asking for the opening song request among others. Go ahead, post your suggestions!

Meanwhile, his fans have more good news from him, as after not racing in 2025, this year will see him get behind the wheel!

Dale Jr returns with his No. 8 Chevrolet

Last year, for the first time since his career started, Dale Jr did not run a single NASCAR national race in 29 years. But he won’t repeat that this year. His team JR Motorsports, recently tweeted that Dale Jr will race a late model, driving the No. 8 Chevy.

For the upcoming Late Model campaign, it’s not just him; he is fielding two more drivers, namely Caden Kvapil and Wyatt Miller. Kvapil will sit full-time in the No. 88 Chevy and Miller part-time in the No. 73. Without a doubt, this is exciting news for the fans in Jr Nation.

Meanwhile, in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the JR Motorsports team will continue to run four cars. Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith are the sole full-time drivers, while Carson Kvapil shares his ride with Connor Zilisch for limited races.

The fourth Chevrolet will have multiple drivers piloting it, including Rajah Caruth, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman.