Dale Earnhardt Jr. Poaches NASCAR Voice in Bold Move to Boost CARS Tour Legacy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is turning heads once again—this time off the NASCAR circuit. Teaming up with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, he’s co-owner of the zMAX CARS Tour, a red-hot stock car series lighting up the Southeast. Built on Late Model and Pro Late Model action, this tour is all gas, no brakes. Through DEJ Management, Dale Jr. isn’t just signing checks—he’s suiting up and racing, too. The buzz is real, with mega events like the “Throwback Classic” at Hickory offering a jaw-dropping $200,000 purse.

Fans are loving his retro Budweiser/MLB ride and the slick Sun Drop-themed machine. And if he’s not behind the wheel, you’ll catch him in the booth calling the shots with Kevin Harvick. With races streamed live on FloRacing and even some FS1 shine, the CARS Tour is putting grassroots stock car racing back in the spotlight—louder, faster, and bigger than ever. And now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. just made a power move that’s got the racing world buzzing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. turned a joke into reality

In a bold play to elevate the CARS Tour, Dale Jr. is bringing back one of NASCAR’s most iconic voices—Rick Allen. After nearly a decade of calling Cup Series races for NBC and years with the Truck Series, Allen was sidelined by NASCAR at the end of 2024 as they headed into their new TV deal. It was a decision that stunned many NASCAR fans, who were left wondering why such an iconic voice disappeared from the scene. But that silence ends now.

This Saturday night, fans will hear his familiar voice once again, paired with Blake McCandless, on the FloRacing broadcast of the “Mini’s Mission 125” at Dominion Raceway. Reported by FloRacing on June 12, this move isn’t just a comeback—it’s a statement. The CARS Tour isn’t playing small. With Dale Jr. at the wheel and Rick Allen on the mic, the legacy is only getting louder.

What started as a laugh between friends turned into a headline moment for the CARS Tour. Rick Allen’s return to the booth wasn’t planned—it was sparked during his appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Dale Jr. Download podcast back in May. While they joked about Allen’s next move, fate stepped in. A scheduling gap opened for the June 14 race at Dominion Raceway when regular announcer Eric Brennan couldn’t make it. That’s when things got real.

“(Dale) had me on and we talked about what I was doing and what I wanted to do, and I think jokingly he said, ‘I’ve got two CARS Tour races I need an announcer for,'” explained Allen to FloRacing. Adding, “So I raised my hand and said I’m available. He thought I was joking, but I said I’m not joking, I’d do it for him as a favor.” And just like that, a joke turned into a mic drop moment for the CARS Tour.

“A week after the podcast he reached out to me and said, ‘Are you serious about potentially doing one of the CARS Tour races or both of them?’ I told him I’d love to look at it and see if my schedule would allow it. I said, ‘Let me do the June 14th race at Dominion and we’ll go from there.’ So for the immediate future we’re doing this one and we’ll see how it goes,” said Allen. With that, Rick Allen was officially back behind the mic, proving that sometimes the best plans are the ones that start as jokes. While Rick Allen may be a pro behind the mic, the CARS Tour is throwing him a curveball.

Unlike NASCAR’s top tiers, where each number is unique, the CARS Tour plays by looser rules. It’s not unusual to see multiple drivers with the same number, like a couple of 88s or even four number 4s in one race. Diehard fans might know the difference—Connor Hall runs the 88, Doug Barnes Jr. has the 88B—but for Allen, it’s all part of the learning curve. While prepping for the weekend, he couldn’t help but joke about it.

“I was going through the entry list, and one of my first questions for our production meeting this afternoon is, ‘Are you guys messing with me?’ Because there are four number four cars entered in this race. What’s that all about?” asked Allen with a laugh. “I think these guys are playing a trick on me, so we’ll have to figure that out.” It’s a classic welcome to the wild world of grassroots stock car racing.

Rick Allen isn’t just showing up—he’s putting in the work. While the CARS Tour might be new territory, his commitment to the craft remains rock solid. He’s diving deep into the prep, not just learning car numbers, but everything behind the scenes, too. “But I’m definitely studying. I always like to be very prepared. I want to know as much as possible about anybody and everybody that could be part of the broadcast,” said Allen.

“That means crew members, drivers, family members. I want to know as much as I can about that. That’s kind of where my studying is. The racing really presents itself, so that’s just calling the action on the track. But I like to add to the broadcast by telling people a little more about the people they are watching. Whether it’s a sporting event or a show, whatever it is, I like to learn.” For Allen, it’s more than just calling laps—it’s about connecting the audience to the stories behind the speed.

Doing it for a worthy cause

This weekend’s race isn’t just about speed—it’s about heart. One of the most powerful parts of the event is the story behind it. “Mini’s Mission” is more than a race name—it’s a cause. Started by full-time CARS Tour driver Mini Tyrrell, the foundation was inspired by a childhood friend’s fight with cancer. Now, the mission shines a light on kids battling pediatric cancer and honors the families standing strong beside them. It’s racing with a purpose. Every lap this weekend carries meaning far beyond the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, for Rick Allen, this weekend goes far beyond lap times and car numbers. It’s about people. With every driver in the field being paired with a child fighting pediatric cancer, Allen is diving into their stories just as deeply as he is into race stats. He wants to honor each family and bring their courage to the forefront. This mission hits home for him. Allen has been involved with a similar cause for nearly a decade, supporting Jack Hoffman, a young boy from Nebraska battling brain cancer, whose story left a lasting impact. Now, teaming up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the CARS Tour, Allen’s passion for storytelling meets purpose on a whole new level.

For Rick Allen, this broadcast means more than calling a race—it’s personal. The mission behind the event struck a deep chord. “I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for these kids that are just handed this disease, and how valiantly they fight it,” stated Allen. “When I was reading about Mini’s Mission, it really touched my heart that I’ve been put into this broadcast for a reason. There’s a reason I’m here, and there’s a reason it was this one, and it was Mini’s Mission that is the title of the race.”

“Kids fighting this disease is something that I want to give 100-percent attention to, and that’s hopefully the way I’m going to start this broadcast out. I know as racers and as fans of racing, we tune in to watch a race. But I hope that we’re going to educate and let people know and give them a reason to look up the cause and be sympathetic to these kids that are fighting a fight that they didn’t sign up for. They’re fighting very valiantly, and their families are right there with them,” said Allen.

So, with Dale Jr.’s CARS Tour as the stage, Allen is using his voice for something bigger—giving these young warriors the spotlight they deserve.