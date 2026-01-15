Dale Jr. Predicts ‘Manic’ Scramble That Will Change NASCAR Racing Forever

The atmosphere in the NASCAR garage is becoming more intense than we’ve seen in a long time. Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors talked about how race strategy is changing in NASCAR. The conversation shifted from technical car setups to the psychological impact of the new points system. There is a clear feeling that the safety of “playing it safe” is gone. Now, drivers face high-stakes decisions, and Junior explained how one single choice during the race could shape their entire postseason path.

Dale Jr. explains the new strategy of racing

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, co-host TJ Majors raised the doubt about how overall racing is going to change. “So question for you. How does this change? Does anything change during the races, for like, does race team strategy change for stage points or anything like that now?

Dale Earnhardt jr appreciated the question he raised and expressed how even he is not sure what they’re going to see. In previous seasons, the “stage racing” era often encouraged teams with mediocre cars to settle for “points racing.” Earnhardt told TJ Majors that it often happens for a team to realize its car is not competitive and make changes.

“The green flag will drop. They’ll start racing, and the guy will go, ‘Our car ain’t good today. But if I do this and this, I can get these stage points, and voila, we’ve got the third most points even though we finished eighth.'” Dale Jr. said on the podcast.

Earnhardt believes that focusing on just earning points in races is becoming less important. Now, getting a top playoff seed is much more significant.

He acknowledged that points for mid-pack finishers are still valuable, but the increased 55-point win bonus, up from 40, will reduce cautious strategies.

“Since they’ve added so much to winning that now you win by putting yourself in position to actually win the race. The stage points will still be important. But now, since we’ve added more points to winning, that becomes more important,” Jr. elaborated.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Nov 1, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr during the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251101_mjr_su5_057

Teams that previously relied on wins to gain stage leads will change their strategy. They will move away from “win-and-you’re-in” situations that boosted weaker performances during the regular season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expects a heated competition for points as teams aim for the top five playoff spots. They will focus on winning directly instead of using strategies to earn stage points.

“I think when these guys start to realize, TJ, how important it is to be in one of the top five seeds, when they realize the advantage of being one of the top two top seeds, they’re gonna have to get points. Points all year long. And that’s winning races. That’s running into the top three,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained.

The “manic” element comes from the realization that winning a race is no longer just about the trophy; it is about the “seeding” advantage that protects a driver through elimination rounds of the postseason. Leaders can no longer afford to go to the back for stage points if it means losing their chance at winning the race.

Dale Jr. takes a sarcastic jab at Tony Stewart’s Daytona comeback

Tony Stewart will return to NASCAR Trucks for the 2026 Daytona opener with Kaulig Racing. This move by Ram Trucks supports Dodge’s plans to come back to the Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted bluntly to the news: “The dude don’t give a s*** because I wouldn’t have picked Daytona. I would have picked somewhere else. They must be writing him a nice check.”

Jr. then reviewed Ram’s playbook, focusing on making an impact instead of just relying on speed.”This is what Dodge wants to do. They want to create noise. They want to create a splash. They need the story. They need to be the big deal on social media. They need everybody talking about this,” he said.

This important hire will help engage fans, which is essential for getting funding from the board to support NASCAR’s full return. This comes despite Stewart’s past rivalries with SRX and tensions with former NASCAR president Steve Phelps.

The move supports the new Chase format, which emphasizes winning. Races now award 55 points, giving Ram a chance to build early momentum in a season where points are very important.

Stewart attracts attention and helps Kaulig’s “All Star” team achieve track success, while also winning over fans for Ram.