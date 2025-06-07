Dale Earnhardt Jr. Proves He Is ‘One of the Boys’ as the NASCAR Community Swoons Over the “Seasoned Vet”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a beer enthusiast and is often seen cracking open a cold one after racing the late models in the CARS Tour race. It has sort of become a ritual for Jr. as he signed off from NASCAR racing in style as he brought out his beer cooler at Homestead Miami Speedway, and all the crew members raised a toast celebrating his racing career. And then again, the former HMS driver has been associated with beer throughout his career, right from his DEI days to his late model racing post retirement.

Recently, the spotlight turned to Dale Earnhardt Jr. at a post-race beer bash, the man who stole the show without saying a word. While everyone raised their glasses and knocked them back, Junior was the only one who nailed the celebration. And when it comes to NASCAR fans, they knew just how to praise him.

Dale Jr. steals Ryan Blaney’s spotlight

After clinching his first win of the 2025 season at Nashville Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney was all smiles, celebrating with the Amazon Prime broadcast crew. The atmosphere was electric, beers were handed out, and laughter filled the air. And that is when it happened – while others did not pay much attention to it, John Higgins could not help but notice it and praise such behavior. He posts on X, saying, ” If you look closely, @DaleJr is the only person who correctly taps the table after the cheers. Real man of culture.”

To set the scene for you, the celebration was filled with lighthearted moments, with Danielle Trotta kicking things off and holding her beer, saying, “We started the tradition with the Coke 600. Thank you, Sir.” The beer was being passed across the table, and everyone got ready to celebrate the Penske driver.

Ryan Blaney, high in spirits, could not help but praise the team: “You guys burst on the scene. Amazon just burst on the scene.” The Penske star was simply impressed by how Amazon Prime not only nailed the broadcast but also the post-race celebration with beers on the desk. And in the excitement of the moment, Blaney even spilled beer right in front of Dale Jr., who was simply enjoying his cold one and ignored the fumble by the champ.

What’s important to remember is what Dale Jr. had said about the Penske driver a few months ago on DirtyMo: “Blaney running this well, running this quick early in the season is a good sign for that team. If I was a betting man on NASCAR, I would put money on Blaney winning before the end of the regular season.” Dale Jr. bet on the right guy! This aged well, as the Hall of Famer backs the N0.12 driver. And now, they get to enjoy that celebration in Nashville.

But the real MVP of the moment? Dale Earnhardt Jr. Well, everyone else clicked the glass and took a sip; Jr. did what only a true beer connoisseur would by tapping the bottom of his glass on the desk before taking a smooth, clean sip. Turns out, drinking a cold beer the right way is a serious business in NASCAR nation. A few extremely excited fans were downright ecstatic about Dale Jr.’s celebratory style.

Fans lost it after Dale Jr.’s beer tap masterclass

The moment Dale Junior tapped the bottom of his beer, a very important section of NASCAR Twitter fired up. One fan, practically tipping their heads through the screen, wrote, “Seasoned vet right there.” While another chimed in, saying, “And he slammed it!” Not sure if the pun was intended or not.

Even the BeerCanInTurn4 admin could not help but comment, saying, “He’s got xperience brother lol.” Jr. even opened up about how his beer drinking festivities after the race would last until 3 or 4 in the morning. He revealed that after the race, he had a beer in his hands after five minutes, and this is where the party only starts and goes on until the early hours of the morning.

And for those fans new to the art of celebratory beer etiquette, one fan politely asked, “Please explain this to a non-drinker.” Well, thanks to Dale Jr., everyone knows the drill now on how to enjoy their drinks. Pour, and tap before the first sip, who knows, he might have started a new trend on social media.

Then came the sympathy votes. When Ryan Blaney accidentally doused Dale Jr.’s notes with beer, fans were quick to defend their man. “My dude is just trying to drink a cold beer,” one user wrote, summing it up perfectly. Because in the world of camera angles, champagne showers, and flying tire rubber, sometimes all a man wants is a dry notebook and a frosty beer.

With NASCAR heading to Michigan next, the Amazon Prime crew notched their third race out of the five they’re set to broadcast this season—and if the trend continues, we might just be in for another round of post-race beer celebrations. Will Ryan Blaney keep the good times rolling? Or will a new winner step up to the mic for the moment in the beer select spotlight? Either way, the only question that really matters is: Who is bringing the napkins for Dale Junior this time?