Dale Earnhardt Jr. Publicly Urges NASCAR to Draw the Line With Ty Gibbs Ahead of Dover

NASCAR didn’t punish Ty Gibbs for his controversial pitting sequence at the Sonoma Raceway last weekend. During lap 52 Toyota Save Mart 350, Gibbs clipped a tire held by Brad Keselowski’s crew while entering his pit box, leading to a heated confrontation. Ty didn’t feel he did something wrong despite clipping the tire held by Telvin McClurkin, “I pull in my (pit) box, and by the rules, the first-place car that’s going in, it’s my right of way.”

Apart from SVG’s road course route, this pit road incident became a hot topic. Many questioned NASCAR’s response to let the JGR driver off the hook, citing safety concerns, and there were those like Kevin Harvick, who backed the driver. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has also shared his take on the whole saga. And he’s response was aimed at NASCAR rather than the teams or the drivers involved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. suggests NASCAR should have a chat with Ty Gibbs

On his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download. Junior didn’t hold back when discussing Ty Gibbs’ pit road incident at Sonoma. “If I was NASCAR… I’d get Ty Gibbs to come into the truck next week when we go to Dover. I’d sit him down. I’d say, hey, you can’t prove this was intentional. Maybe it wasn’t, maybe it was. I just want you to know, do a little better job next time,” Dale Jr. said, emphasizing the need for better judgment.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

He wasn’t accusing Gibbs of malice, but highlighted the fine line between aggressive racing and recklessness. “You can’t, you know, those guys. Tevin’s not in a bad spot. Telvin’s not in a vulnerable spot. He’s out of the way. You can get in your box without running into him,” he added. This incident twisted Telvin McClurkin’s (pit crew member of RFK) wrist. So Dale Jr. explained on the podcast.

The Sonoma incident wasn’t just a one-off. Pit road has long been a high-risk area, with NASCAR implementing speed limits in 1991 after several accidents. Dale Jr.’s call to “draw the line” isn’t about punishment; it’s about setting boundaries. He wants NASCAR to remind drivers like Gibbs that while competition is fierce, safety can’t be compromised. “He’s got a little room to give in terms of where his car is. He set his car perfectly in his box. But considering the fact that there are crew members on the racetrack… he could have made the adjustment,” Junior went on to add.

via Imago Dale Jr in Dirty Mo Media podcast

Gibbs’ aggressive style has drawn comparisons to NASCAR’s past, where drivers pushed limits on and off the track. But in today’s NASCAR, with advanced safety protocols, there’s less tolerance for unnecessary risks. Dale Jr. acknowledged the pressure drivers face, saying, “These guys are taught not to be giving up half a car length on pit road.” Still, he believes safety should come first. His suggestion for a conversation with Gibbs isn’t about penalizing him. It’s about fostering a culture where drivers think twice before making split-second decisions that could endanger others.

As NASCAR heads to Dover, Dale Jr.’s words serve as a reminder that the sport’s evolution isn’t just about speed; it’s about responsibility. “I think it’s advanced now. They’re better than we were,” he said, referring to today’s drivers. But with that advancement comes the expectation of better judgment. Whether NASCAR takes his advice remains to be seen, but Dale Jr.’s voice adds weight to the ongoing safety conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. sees an uncertain future for Daniel Suarez post-Trackhouse

In another segment of his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shifted focus to Daniel Suarez, who recently announced his departure from Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2025 season. “I don’t know, really, like what opportunities he’s got, right? To stay in Cup,” Dale Jr. said, painting a bleak picture for the Mexican driver. Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, has struggled to find consistent success in the Cup Series, and his exit from Trackhouse. Amid tensions with teammate Ross Chastain, his future remains uncertain.

Dale Jr. didn’t mince words about Suarez’s prospects. “What openings are there? Where would he go that would be like a ‘Hell yeah! This is just as good.’ A lateral move at least, right? There’s nowhere he’s going to go. There’s nothing, right?” he asked, highlighting the limited seats available in top-tier teams. With most competitive rides locked in, Suarez’s options are slim. Dale Jr. even questioned whether a better opportunity exists, saying, “I don’t believe there is a move where you could go, ‘Man, he’s stepping into something better.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While teams like Kaulig Racing or a run with JR Motorsports in Xfinity are possibilities, Dale Jr. sees them as downgrades. “He’s not going to find a better situation than what he’s got,” he concluded. For Suarez, the road ahead is uncertain, reflecting the harsh reality of NASCAR’s competitive landscape. As the 2025 season winds down, all eyes will be on where he lands next—and whether he can defy the odds once again.