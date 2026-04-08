Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pushes for Rockingham Comeback Amid NASCAR’s Growing Calendar Dilemma

The NASCAR Cup Series took a break last weekend, but the Rockingham Speedway – home of Cup series races until 2004- continued entertaining the fans with top-tier racing. While the Cup Series is stacked with brilliant tracks, legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has asked the organization to look at Rockingham as an option once again.

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Rockingham return is going to be tough

On an episode of Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not seem to soften the blow at all. His frustration was apparent quite immediately, showcasing that this thought had been pondered over for quite some time.

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“There’s still part of me that’s kind of annoyed that we left in the first place,” said Junior. “I don’t want to kind of beat this dead horse. I would love for us to go back there.”

However, Earnhardt Jr. was quick to understand the reasons behind NASCAR’s decision to go against the idea of returning to Rockingham. “We got this core fan base that loves Rockingham, loves full-season points, loves all these things that are very traditional and connected to the history of the sport. We also have doors opening to us that weren’t open before,” said Earnhardt Jr.

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The rise of racing in the country has led to the birth of new racetracks with advanced facilities.

“We now have doors opening to us that weren’t opening before, like racing in San Diego is a great example, the Chicago Street Course,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Those were not doors that were open 15 years ago. But now, there are all types of opportunities, cities that are like, “Hey, how can we have a NASCAR race?”

With there being not enough races left in the calendar, NASCAR has the tough decision to evaluate whether to keep the rich culture of Rockingham racing or pick newer tracks with improved facilities and income opportunities.

The business case against Rockingham

The argument against a Cup return to Rockingham Speedway is deeply commercial. The last Cup race that was hosted at the circuit was way back in 2004, and despite a $9 million state-backed redevelopment, NASCAR reintroduced it in the lower series first, signaling that even though the track is viable, it is still not ready to be a top-tier speedway.

The initial issue that the track faces is that of market size. Rockingham lacks the urban reach and the traditional sponsor ecosystem that more modern events provide. For example, the Chicago Street Race drew over 50,000 attendees and generated a lot of money for the sport.

Another issue is the scarcity on the calendar with the 36-race Cup schedule already stacked. Any addition to it would only be possible when and if Rockingham competes with an existing speedway that is now more expansion-driven and has larger inventories.

Additionally, Rockingham’s 2025 weekend drew 25,000 fans, despite which the track was listed for sale soon after, prompting local officials to urge the community to provide life-saving support. The comeback for the track, as evidenced by another $2 million allocation, showcases that it is only sustaining due to external backing and, as of now, is not self-sufficient.

While commercial growth is an integral part of sport, it is important to maintain the rich history of the track. The hope for Rockingham is that the non-Cup Series races generate the buzz of the track and someday contribute to the Cup Series returning there.