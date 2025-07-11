Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals How Amy’s Unplanned Love Confession Caught Him Off Guard

“Man, your time is running out. Amy is a good girl. What are you waiting for?” This was a comment that Dale Earnhardt Jr got from a fan in 2015. He had already known his girlfriend, Amy Reimann, for six years, and the NASCAR fanbase was yet to hear good news. After all, they were keen to know about how the love story of their beloved driver would bloom. And not only did it bloom, but it is healthy and happening at present.

The former Cup Series driver owns vast laurels on the racetrack. Dale Earnhardt Jr owns two Daytona 500 victories among his 26 Cup race wins, and manages a championship-winning Xfinity Series team. But what he achieved off the racetrack still gives him butterflies, as he revealed recently.

Dale Earnhardt Jr and Amy’s moment of truth

Well, who does not enjoy a beautiful love story? Dale Jr’s sprang inside his own home in Kannapolis, Charlotte, where Amy Reinmann’s interior design firm came for work in 2009. The two started a romantic relationship and kept it private for two years. They went public when they attended the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony in December 2011. With rising buzz and excitement in the community about their relationship, Dale Jr finally proposed to Amy in 2015. But before hearing the ringing bells inside a church, a quiet exchange of vows was made. That was what the powerhouse couple of NASCAR revealed recently.

In the latest ‘Bless Your Hardt’ episode, the lovebirds confessed their grand moment of truth. On being asked, “Who said I love you first?” Amy Earnhardt instantly replied, “I think I said it first.” Then Dale Jr retorted, “Bulls—. I’m sure I did.” Then Amy playfully toned down her level of excitement, confessing it was out of the blue: “It just flew out of my mouth, I didn’t even mean, it wasn’t even intentional.” Surprisingly, Dale Jr also played along, saying how his beloved completely caught him off-guard. He said, “She was like an uncorked bottle of champagne that had been shaken up. It just escaped out, she was holding it in for all this time, could not stop it from flying out of her mouth.”

When you are in love, and the butterflies are fluttering a little, your mouth speaks less than your mind. That is why Amy Earnhardt continued about how she felt dizzy regarding her big admission: “And part of me was like, Oh no, what did I just do?” Dale Jr, on the other hand, was quite sure of himself, as he said: “I was probably already thinking about it. So I was probably sitting there, going, man, I really love this girl, I wanna tell her I love her. I was just assuming she was gonna go, ‘Whoa, whoa, slow down, chill out.'” Regardless of how awkward and adorable the initial confession was, it paved the way for a successful marriage. Dale Jr and Amy got married on New Year’s Eve in 2016, and welcomed two daughters, Isla Rose (2018) and Nicole Lorraine (2020).

Their beautiful relationship is indeed a grand love story of NASCAR. It is also the foundation of many noble efforts.

Helping people in need

Last week, a spellbinding tragedy rattled the entirety of the United States. A round of flash floods hit Texas, mainly Kerr County, claiming almost 120 lives and injuring many others. The death toll has remained at 120 on Thursday, although around 170 people have been reported missing. Dozens of young girls and camp counselors were found dead amid the flash flooding. The recovery and rescue process is currently underway. More than 2,000 local, state, and federal workers were involved in the search for victims. To help in this process, Dale Jr and Amy Earnhardt undertook a noble initiative recently. Amy used her strength on social media to raise awareness about fundraising efforts and also asked for prayers.

Amy Earnhardt shared a post by Petite Paloma on Instagram. It read, “As a Texas-based brand, our hearts are with our neighbors in the Hill Country who’ve been devastated by the recent flooding. We want to do what we can to help — and we’d love for you to join us 🕊️. We’re raffling off a pair of Petite Paloma boots featuring custom straps, valued at $1,600. Each $50 raffle ticket supports @texasar, who is providing emergency supplies, rescue assistance, and recovery aid to families in Kerr County and beyond.”

Hopefully, Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr’s prayers and efforts reach the victims. We pray for the swift rescue of the survivors.