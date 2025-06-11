Dale Earnhardt Jr. Rips Into Spire Motorsports’ Collapse Dragging Down Brad Keselowski’s Protégé

“Justin Haley is extraordinarily talented and we’re thrilled to welcome him back home and to have a young driver of his caliber behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet beginning next weekend at Kansas Speedway,” said an elated Jeff Dickerson, Spire co‑owner, last year when Haley signed on. Back then, fans rooted for Haley to revive Spire’s competitive edge. And he promised to deliver! But fast-forward to 2025, and reality has proven far more challenging than expectations.

From crew-chief shakeups to handling woes, the season, to put it mildly, has been an uphill climb for one of NASCAR’s most underrated talents. And now, with Dale Jr.–level critique rolling in, the pressure has never been higher for Justin Haley to prove that the faith in him was well placed.

Inside Spire Motorsports’ struggles with Justin Haley

Justin Haley spent three solid seasons with Kaulig Racing, but 2023 brought an unexpected twist. He made the rare move to Rick Ware Racing for the 2024 season. So why make the switch? Well, Haley revealed it was Brad Keselowski who convinced him. But, the important point to note here among everything is that Justin Haley signed for a multi-year contract. It seemed like a long-term fit, but by the end of 2024, another surprise! He was off to Spire.

Dale Jr. didn’t hold back, saying, “He has leveraged that into this opportunity at Spire, but since it’s been awful.” So far in 2025, Haley hasn’t proven the move was worth it. Just take a look at his statistics. In 15 races so far, he has just one top-10 finish and an average start and finish of 22. Moreover, Haley sits low on the 29th position. This is hardly the leap forward many expected when he signed with Spire.

“I felt like that had the potential to be the best Spire car and has been the opposite,” Dale Jr. expressed his disappointment. Dale Jr. also pointed out the possible reason for Justin Haley’s downfall – the exit of Rodney Childers, Justin Haley’s crew chief, midseason. “Rodney got out of there. I think that derailed Haley a little bit,” Dale Jr. said. Childers has since found a new career in grassroots racing with Kevin Harvick. Haley, on the other hand, has continued to struggle at Spire.

Moreover, Dale Jr. put forward the fact that while Spire Motorsports is struggling with Justin Haley, their other driver, Carson Hocevar, is delivering results, which has brought a shift in the way the team operates. “Spire’s been this team that’s evolved and changed. They went from just running it as a business to now, at least with the 77 racing to win, right?” Dale Jr. explained.

via Getty LOUDON, NH – JULY 18: Justin Haley, driver of the (77) Diamond Creek Water Chevrolet Camaro, before the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on July 18, 2021, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hocevar has snagged three top-10s, two top-5s, and a pole position to date in the 2025 season. He was also so close to clinching the top spot in the race on several occasions. Currently, Hocevar is 18th in the driver standings and looks poised to secure a playoff spot, given his impressive results.

But, lastly, Dale Jr. wasn’t shy to hint at something deeper. He suggested Justin Haley’s struggles might stem from getting second-tier equipment. “These top teams, they got a favorite part…they’re going to look at all of them and go, ‘Yeah, I think this is the best one…this is my least favorite one,’” he said, implying not all cars in the same shop are truly equal.

Dale Jr.’s emotional tribute to Travis Carter

Amidst dissecting the Justin Haley saga, Dale Jr. took to X with heartfelt words about the passing of Travis Carter, a NASCAR legend who made his mark as both a crew chief and team owner. Carter’s achievements were nothing short of remarkable, with highlights being guiding Benny Parsons to the 1973 Winston Cup championship and capturing the Daytona 500 the following year.

On X, Dale Jr. wrote, “Sad news. Travis (Carter) added a lot to NASCAR. It was really nice to get to talk with him in recent months. I’m in awe of the men like him that shaped the NASCAR I grew up in.” That shared respect came during a memorable episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast last year, where Carter recounted stories from his time working with Dale Sr.

One of the noteworthy incidents includes Dale Sr. slipping a commemorative knife into Travis’ pocket, which got him to respect the Intimidator. “I remember at Daytona. The drivers would have to go to this little hospital thing for whatever check-in before the season started,” Carter added. “So he (Earnhardt Sr.) walks from there and he comes brushing by me and I feel something, and he just keeps going, and I reach, and he slid a commemorative knife in my pocket.”

In addition to his early championships, Carter built Travis Carter Motorsports in 1990, fielding cars for notable drivers, including Darrell Waltrip, through 2003. But beyond the trophies and team colors, those who knew him remember him as the kind of man who quietly left an impression on anyone he met.

Brian Keselowski, who once rented shop space from Carter, paid tribute on social media, too. He posted, “If you didn’t know him, you missed out on a great guy… he was so happy for us when we made Daytona in 2011.” Carter’s passing at 75 marks the end of an era, but the impact he had on drivers, crews, and the culture of NASCAR endures. As Dale Jr. reminded us, these are the figures whose generosity and mentorship truly shaped the sport. Rest in peace, Travis Carter.