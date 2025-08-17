Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour Return Derails After Crash at Anderson Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made a nostalgic return to Anderson Motor Speedway, bringing back the iconic No. 8 Budweiser paint scheme that once lit up NASCAR’s biggest stages. Fans packed the stands for a glimpse of their hero in vintage form, hoping for a storybook night. But with 73 laps to go, everything changed fast.

After seven years away, the zMAX CARS Tour made its highly anticipated return to Anderson Motor Speedway on Saturday night, bringing with it all the pageantry and pressure of a true short track homecoming. Since opening as a dirt oval in 1963 and later being paved in the ’80s, Anderson has hosted a who’s who of racing legends. This included names like Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth, Bubba Pollard, and Jack Sprague, among them, cementing its place as a proving ground for greatness.

This weekend’s stop carried more than just history; it carried expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

A throwback night turns tense for Dale Jr.

For fans at Anderson Motor Speedway, Dale Jr.’s entry into the CARS Tour race was a moment steeped in nostalgia. Rolling out with a throwback paint scheme honoring his 2001 July Daytona win, Dale Jr.’s No. 8 Budweiser MLB machine was a time capsule.

It instantly transported fans back to the days when he was carving out his rise toward superstardom. The anticipation was electric, with many in the stands there simply to see their hero in vintage form, one more time. But the story of Dale Jr.‘s night quickly shifted from celebration to survival.

With 73 laps remaining in the 125-lap feature, Earnhardt was battling for the 17th position. However, contact from another car sent him spinning just inches from the start-finish line. The crowd gasped as his car pirouetted across the track. But Dale Jr. showcased veteran reflexes by bringing the car to a stop before slamming into the inside wall. Disaster was narrowly avoided, though his night was effectively hampered by the incident.

The drama capped an already up-and-down evening that started in qualifying. Earnhardt clocked in at 15.167 seconds, placing him 22nd in the field. Meanwhile, Hudson, North Carolina’s Thomas Beane secured the pole, setting the stage for a competitive night at Anderson.

Yet, true to form, Dale Jr. turned the modest qualifying run into a viral moment. “I think I set a new record today for a driver who has qualified 22nd the most,” he tweeted. It’s the kind of self-deprecating humor and sarcasm of Dale Jr. that continues to resonate with NASCAR fans worldwide.

For the crowd at Anderson, though, the result won’t matter. It was never about the final position. Instead, it was about seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. back behind the wheel, in the same colors that defined his journey to superstardom, if only for one more night. We wish to see more of Dale Jr. at grassroots racing, whether he wins or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anderson’s rapid repairs win praise

As the zMAX CARS Tour rolled back into Anderson Motor Speedway this weekend, track crews had already scored a win off the asphalt. During Friday’s practice, Turn 4 began to crumble under the pressure of racing, threatening to turn into a full-blown hazard by race day.

But the response was immediate and impressive. Crews removed the damaged patch all the way down to the red clay base, filled it in thoroughly, and laid down two durable concrete patches before Saturday’s action heated up. Kudos poured in. “Kudos to the track staff, to their paving group for jumping right on it,” said CARS Tour executive director Kip Childress, praising the speed and expertise of the work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drivers seemed unconcerned by the changes, and some even found positives. Landon Huffman noted that the patch felt “a little slick” at first, as fresh concrete often is, but added, “Once it got some laps I think it got better. Definitely better than what it was yesterday.” Keith Meredith, Anderson’s dominant weekly winner, echoed the sentiment: “It’s better than it was… it’s added some speed and grip down in the corner.”

It wasn’t just a quick patch-up; it was a reminder of how resilient the short-track community is. Collaborating fast, adapting smart, and ensuring the show truly goes on. With the track now solid, drivers and fans alike redirected their focus to the action on the track, especially the much-anticipated return of Dale Jr.