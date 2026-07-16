Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Close Ally Reveals the Teresa Earnhardt Factor Behind Turning Down DEI

Dale Earnhardt Jr. first met Mike Davis during his Budweiser years while driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc. Davis joined as a member of the PR team, but slowly developed a bond with Dale that would redefine both of their careers. Over the next two decades, that initial publicist-driver dynamic transformed into personal loyalty and helped build a multi-million-dollar media empire: Dirty Mo Media. He also became a regular feature on Dale’s popular podcasts before deciding, over the last few years, to take a step back from the microphone and work behind the scenes.

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That didn’t mean, however, that he was taking an indefinite break from the microphone. In conversation with Dale Jr’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, he reflected on his journey and even dropped a few interesting revelations. Among them was just how close he came to working at Dale Earnhardt Inc., a move that ultimately never happened because of the uncertainty surrounding Teresa Earnhardt.

Mike Davis very nearly took on a different role in his life

Long before the birth of Dirty Mo Media, Davis almost saw his career take a different direction. As it turned out, Dale Earnhardt Incorporated tried to procure his services in their organisation. Given his relationship with Dale Jr, it should have been a no-brainer, but he surprisingly turned it down.

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Davis explained his reason on the Dale Jr Download podcast, “DEI had tried to hire me, but that was never gonna happen. Honestly, they were a bit lost, but I remember Dale Jr trying to urge that along. I remember going to DEI and meeting with Richie Gilmore and that group. At the end of the day, I think I was probably looking for some semblance of stability, and there was some uncertainty.

“Didn’t exactly know why there was uncertainty. I know that you and Teresa are in the middle of a negotiation. You’ve gone through IP rights, naming rights, that stuff.”

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Everything was in place for Davis to sign on the dotted line. However, he knew that, at that point in time, the organization was not doing too well. There was a lot of turmoil between Dale Earnhardt’s widow, Teresa, and his children, particularly Kelley. In essence, Davis wanted stability, not a sinking ship. Even Dale Jr.’s future with the organization was in doubt.

Teresa had long been protective of the Earnhardt name and brand following Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001. Some would argue she was overly protective, having even sued her own stepson, Kerry, over the use of the Earnhardt name.

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Davis also mentioned that Kelley Earnhardt was locked in negotiations with Teresa over the name and the intellectual property rights that came with it. Davis did not want to get caught in the middle of that, so he bided his time. In 2007, he jumped at the opportunity when Dale Jr. came calling to recruit him to JR Motorsports, where he spent 16 years.

Davis’ decision ultimately proved to be the right one. Instead of joining a sinking ship, he became one of Dale Jr.‘s closest allies, helping JR Motorsports as Communications Director, and later turning Dirty Mo Media into one of NASCAR’s biggest media brands. But after years of becoming one of the most recognizable voices on The Dale Jr. Download, Davis eventually decided it was time for another career shift.

Why did he leave the Dale Jr Download?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was not the full-time host of The Dale Jr. Download when it first launched. He made his debut on the show five months later and appeared occasionally over the next few years. By 2016, he was featuring more regularly before becoming the podcast’s permanent host in 2017. Tyler Overstreet was his original co-host, but after Overstreet left for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, Mike Davis stepped into the role. Together, the two became one of NASCAR’s most recognizable podcast duos.

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But after years behind the microphone, Davis felt it was time for a change. In 2023, after a decade as co-host, he decided to step away from the show. By then, Dirty Mo Media had expanded significantly, with several new shows under its banner. As the company grew, so did Davis’ responsibilities, and he felt his focus was better spent running the business than sitting behind a microphone.

He revealed, “It felt like it ran its course for me. The company is growing, and also all the other shows and the pressure, and all that stuff. All of a sudden started mounting on me. Next thing you know, I’m looking at Dale across the table, and I’m like, ‘I don’t think, I don’t feel like we’re having a whole lot of fun.'”

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Davis confessed that breaking down races was not one of his strengths. Instead, he preferred to focus on building the company and running Dirty Mo Media. It even got to the point where he no longer cared to engage in on-air banter. Frankly, his head was in a different place, and he was more focused on the company.

Since then, TJ Majors from Door Bumper Clear has stepped in to fill his shoes alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fortunately, that wasn’t the last fans saw of Mike Davis on the podcast scene. As this recent appearance showed, he remains more than happy to return to the microphone from time to time.