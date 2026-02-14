Dale Jr.’s Daytona 500 Gamble Left HMS Sweating as Jeff Gordon Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Panic

A long-lasting bond leads to shared efforts. The same can be said about the relationship that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has cultivated with Hendrick Motorsports. From competing as a driver under Hendrick’s umbrella and fetching multiple wins to seeking help for his own team, several elements define this bond. And one outcome of this relationship left members of both HMS and JR Motorsports on the edge of their seats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s historic attempt caused sweating brows

“I can tell you the stress that all of us at HMS went through along with you last year. You know, right up to the very last corner, last lap of the DS. And to get that thing locked in had to feel good last night. I know it felt good for us,” Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said. “So this whole project came to HMS, and all that does is add additional pressure to all of us in the engine shop and all of us at HMS, not just for our four cars, but for that car to get in the Daytona 500’s important too.”

Hendrick Motorsports is one of the top-tier NASCAR Cup Series teams, with 15 championships. Yet even while catering to its own goals, Rick Hendrick’s team also tends to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s fold. Exactly a year ago, JR Motorsports entered its first Cup race at the Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports built the engine for the entry to help in the team’s effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Justin Allgaier, wheeling the No. 40 Chevy, underwent big hurdles, like failing to qualify and relying on the Duels to get a spot. Even after making the race, the team battled with speed, fuel-saving strategy, and pit stops to eventually finish 9th. And along with JRM personnel, HMS people got emotional.

“Last year was a struggle, and you know, you got to practice in the morning. And then you have all day to wait around to see what kind of lap you’re going to run in qualifying, and there’s a lot of tech and everything that you got to go through. It’s super, super fun to be a part of it and very, very educational,” Dale Jr. said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team prepares for a second Daytona shot, Jeff Gordon and Co. at HMS are cheering him on. After all, HMS provided a home for him when he left DEI and joined the No. 88 team in 2008. He broke a 76-race winless streak with his first win for the team at Michigan, besides collecting 9 of his 26 Cup wins under HMS.

With such strong support, Dale Earnhardt Jr. can look forward to a satisfying Daytona run. At the same time, HMS is also relying on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reciprocating the show of support

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. tends to his team, he is mindful of HMS drivers as well. Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts outfit has taken Corey Day full-time in its No. 17 car. While that left no room for the Cup Series drivers to compete in NASCAR’s second tier, Dale Jr. came to the rescue with the No. 88 of JRM.

ADVERTISEMENT

With sponsorship from Hendrickcars.com for the full season, we will see Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman in the car. Byron will be first up for the March 7 race at Phoenix Raceway, competing in three races. Larson will also take three races, while Elliott and Bowman will compete in one each.

JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said, “Chase, William, Alex, and Kyle all have such a unique history with us. And it’s just a testament to the relationship that we have built with Mr. Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports, and HendrickCars.com that we can bring them all together with Rajah to race for an owner’s championship in 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, JRM and HMS will join hands for a lot of endeavors this year. We can only wait for the excitement to unfold!