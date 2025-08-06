Dale Jr. Sounds Alarm Over Carson Hocevar’s Spiral After Series of Ugly On-Track Episodes

At any NASCAR race, the garage buzzes with opinions about young drivers, but few have drawn as much scrutiny lately as Carson Hocevar. When his name came up recently in a podcast discussion with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the reactions were raw, reflecting the growing tension surrounding his on-track persona. Seconds into the conversation, Dale Jr., never one to mince words, expressed exhaustion, not just at the drama itself, but at how frequently it surfaces.

Hocevar’s recent string of incidents and social media antics have split the paddock and the stands: is he adding needed spice or simply dangerous volatility? In a sport always thirsting for personality, Hocevar has brought plenty, but the wake he’s creating might not be the one he or his team wants.

“He needs to clean it up”: Dale Jr. on Carson Hocevar’s recent spiral

In a candid conversation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided a pointed diagnosis of the issues plaguing Carson Hocevar’s 2025 Cup Series campaign. Earnhardt didn’t bury the lede: “I think he needs to clean it up a little bit. In terms of, look at his results since Nashville, you know? Just a lot of incidents, lot of contact, lot of problems, lot of rough finishes, bad finishes.” The numbers tell the story since Nashville, Hocevar has recorded finishes of 29th, 34th, 18th, 10th, 35th, 32nd, 35th, 10th, and 8th, a stretch marred by attrition and frustration.

During the back-and-forth, Earnhardt on his Dale Jr. Download podcast drew a clear line between personality, which he welcomes in NASCAR, and the need for control behind the wheel: “Our sport needs personality…I think if he would try to calm down a little bit, though, he would do a little better.” Co-host TJ Majors pressed further, noting, “He hasn’t done himself any favors during most of that time,” and suggesting that the barrage of social media posts only adds fuel to an already blazing fire.

The core message from Earnhardt Jr. was simple: Hocevar must find discipline, especially now that the mistakes are snowballing. “Let’s get back to basics, let’s get back to racing, let’s quit ruffling feathers every single weekend, let’s go run a complete race. He’s got quick cars, he’s got good talent…Let’s kind of get back to building this team, helping this team get to where they wanna go.”

Despite the sharp criticisms, Earnhardt’s and Majors’ remarks weren’t without hope. There’s a clear consensus that Hocevar possesses both personality and pace—traits vital for long-term stardom in NASCAR. However, their recommendations zeroed in on moderation and maturity inside the car. Instead of continuing the streak of “ugly” races, Hocevar is urged to focus on consistency: “He needs to try to get…a little five to ten week run of just trying to get good results and not be in the middle of sh-t.”

Trust within the garage is also eroding. As Majors put it, “You gotta imagine a lot of these drivers don’t trust him to be around him…they’re gonna race differently because they don’t trust him.” Earnhardt agreed, highlighting an escalating risk: “At some point somebody’s gonna be like—oh, there he is…oh, got in them…whoops.” The implication is that Hocevar’s reputation is boxing him in, making clean racing and future success harder to attain.

More voices join the call on the Hocevar social media spotlight

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors are not alone in highlighting the implications of Carson Hocevar’s behavior on and off the track. NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin recently weighed in following an incident at Iowa Speedway where Hocevar’s aggressive move resulted in contact with Zane Smith. While Hamlin cleared Hocevar of intent to wreck, he urged Hocevar to be humble going forward. Hamlin’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment in the NASCAR community: talent and aggression must be balanced with respect and maturity.

Hamlin, on a recent episode of the Action Detrimental podcast, said, “You can choose the path in which you want……Joey Logano went through this, and would tell you right now they changed. Because they wised up to what it takes to be successful long-term in the series.” he further added “Your social media post…it’s good for clicks, bad for results, and I think he’s after the clicks right now. That’s my opinion.”

Hamlin’s comments echo concerns about Hocevar’s social media presence, which some insiders and fans believe exacerbates the tensions created by his on-track incidents. It’s a reminder that in today’s media age, drivers’ online behavior can shape perceptions and influence relationships within the sport. The advice is clear channel personality and edge into consistent, respectful racing to earn trust and long-term success. Hamlin’s voice joins the dialogue, and the spotlight intensifies on Hocevar to find that balance before the “ugly” spiral deepens any further.