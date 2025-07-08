Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teases Fans With a Comeback as 18-YO Phenom Snubs His Dream

This year’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway had some incredible storylines. One of them was rookie Connor Zilisch finally getting his first NASCAR oval win at the ‘Tricky Triangle.’ However, one thing that stood out about his victory was his crew chief, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Yes, the 15-time Most Popular Driver and JR Motorsports owner was atop the pit box and delivered an amazing performance to give Zilisch the win. After getting a taste of crew chief work and winning in his first shot, Junior was ready for more.

In the post-race conference at Pocono, the JR Motorsports owner said, “If they want me to do it, I would happily, happily do it.” Now, Junior recently revealed his desire to get back in the paddock and be in Connor’s ear. However, it seems like the 18-year-old is not that keen on it, as he delivered a snazzy reply to Dale Jr.’s post on X.

Are Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Connor Zilisch teaming up again?

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s debut as a crew chief wasn’t just a novelty; it was born out of necessity. Regular crew chief Mardy Lindley was sidelined for a one-race suspension because of a lug nut infraction, and the team needed someone who could step in seamlessly. “There’s probably over 100 people at JR Motorsports that would have been more qualified, but Mardy [Lindley] asked me to do it,” is what JR Motorsports owner Dale Jr. said about him stepping into that role.

The pairing of a rookie driver and a rookie crew chief became the story of the weekend. Zilisch described the experience as “pretty funny,” noting how Earnhardt Jr. didn’t hesitate to push him during restarts and offer advice drawn from decades of racing. “The advice from him is advice well taken from me, so it’s really cool to have him and get him 1-1 with a win as a crew chief,” Zilisch said after the race. However, he doesn’t seem too keen on a repeat.

Joseph Srigley posted the drivers and crew chief entry list for the upcoming Xfinity Series race at Sonoma, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was listed as the crew chief of Connor Zilisch! This took fans by surprise, and even Dale Jr. quoted the post with a GIF that read “That’s me”. However, Pockrass corrected this in another post, saying it was a typo, and that Mardy Lindley will be back on crew chief duties as usual. But that didn’t stop Zilisch from taking a jibe at Jr.’s enthusiasm.

From sarcastic quips to some being thrilled at the possibility of Junior returning to the track instead of the booth, NASCAR fans were full of joy seeing this duo have at it on X.

Fans claim “cheat code” if Junior and Zilisch were to return to Sonoma

As soon as the news broke that Dale Jr. would be crew chief for Zilisch, social media lit up. Fans immediately sensed something special about the pairing. While the update from Pockrass eventually brought them back to earth, their reactions to the banter between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Connor Zilisch were hilarious.

One fan summed up the sentiment, writing, “Having Connor as your driver on a road course while you’re crew chiefing is a cheat code!! Keep the fenders on it, driver!!” Zilisch is a master of road courses, no two ways about that. He won his debut Xfinity race at Watkins Glen and his third race as a rookie at Circuit of The Americas. So, with Dale Jr. in the box as crew chief for a road course ace, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

One fan sarcastically referred to Dale Jr.’s 1/1 record as a crew chief, writing, “Can’t believe you wouldn’t want a crew chief who only knows winning.” Another spoke about the realistic scenario where Jr. would be crew chief and felt that it would be a guaranteed win for the JRM #88 team, writing, “If you’re really offered to crew chief this weekend, no brainer, you guys will win the race.”

Some fans drew playful comparisons to Zilisch’s SpongeBob reference, with one declaring, “We love the combo! Something just hits different with y’all 2 together….like a damn Crabby Patty.” Junior and Zilisch developed incredible chemistry during their time as owner and driver and JRM, so much so that Zilisch even went on the Dale Jr. Download after his Pocono win.

Overall, the fans want to see more of Junior and Zilisch. The sport needs an Earnhardt around, and with Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking the next generation under his wing, the sport is definitely in safe hands. Do you think Junior and Zilisch should reunite as crew chief and driver later this season? Let us know in the comments!