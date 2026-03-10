Dale Earnhardt Jr Visit Fuels Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Survival Bid Amid Mounting Legal Pressure Over Future

For years, the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has been caught in a tug-of-war between racing supporters and local groups pushing for redevelopment. Now the pressure is rising again. A coalition known as Restore Our Fairgrounds is pushing for a voter referendum that could block NASCAR-style racing at the historic venue, arguing the land should instead be used for affordable housing and green space. But amid that uncertainty, Dale Jr.’s upcoming appearance may have just injected fresh momentum into the speedway’s fight for survival.

Dale Jr. returns to Nashville Fairgrounds

“This past two weeks, we’ve announced a title partner for that race with Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and then also the participation of Dale Earnhardt Jr., which has a lot of fans really excited, and we’re expecting a pretty big crowd for that one as well,” Track Enterprises’ Anthony Tate said while providing an update to the Metro Fair Board.

The announcement immediately turned heads across the racing community. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially returning to the driver’s seat on April 11, confirming he will compete in a Late Model Stock Car race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Earnhardt shared the news himself during a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download, where the NASCAR Hall of Famer casually revealed the upcoming appearance.

“I’m racing at Nashville Fairgrounds on April 11. You know, I have a million things going on up here in my head? And looking around in there, I think it’s April 11, and I’m driving the Bass Pro Shops car at the Fairgrounds. Yep, for the CARS Tour. I don’t know if there’s anything more I need to say.”

The race will be part of the zMAX CARS Tour schedule, marking another rare on-track appearance for Earnhardt since he stepped away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2017. Over the past few years, the sport’s most popular driver has only competed in select Late Model events, each appearance generating enormous fan interest.

This particular race, officially titled the Tootsie’s Music City Showdown, could become one of the most significant short-track events of the season. Earnhardt’s involvement has already sparked excitement among fans, with organizers expecting one of the largest crowds the Fairgrounds has seen in years. It will surely be a powerful reminder of why so many in the racing world are fighting to keep it alive.

Dale Jr. and partners double down on grassroots racing

“Honestly, this conversation happened in a golf cart. In a bus lot in Bristol Motor Speedway. I said, ‘Kevin. I am thinking about buying this series,’ and he says, ‘I am in,’” Dale Jr. recalled while explaining how the CARS Tour ownership group first came together.

The story perfectly captures the spirit behind the venture. Originally founded in 2014 by Jack McNelly, the CARS Tour was purchased in 2023 by a group of NASCAR heavyweights led by Dale Jr., along with Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton. Their mission was straightforward: strengthen and promote grassroots-level stock car racing.

“Me and Kevin have been friends. We have had our bumps in the road as competitors over the years. But he is a very ambitious businessman, and I thought he could bring a lot to the group we put together,” Earnhardt added while discussing why Harvick was a natural partner in the project.

Since taking over, the group has focused on building the series’ reputation as a premier Late Model development platform. Instead of chasing bigger venues or turning the series into something it’s not, the owners have doubled down on what makes the CARS Tour special, i.e., short tracks, passionate local fans, and close racing.

All four co-owners share a deep appreciation for grassroots motorsports, and that philosophy continues to guide their long-term vision. Even as the series gains more attention nationally, they remain committed to the short-track culture that built it in the first place.

Their investment revolves around three key goals: preserving grassroots racing traditions, creating a development ladder for young drivers, and increasing visibility and sponsorship opportunities for local racing communities.

With names like Dale Jr and Harvick attached to the project, the CARS Tour has already drawn fresh attention. And as events like the upcoming Nashville race continue to generate buzz, the series appears to be steadily moving toward those ambitions, one packed short track at a time.