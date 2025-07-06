Dale Earnhardt Jr. Warns Connor Zilisch After Dodging Consequences for Chicago Antics

Connor Zilisch might be one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR’s rising generation, but he’s not just doing it alone. He’s got none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his corner, a veteran voice he can trust. Earlier this season, Jr. even put on the headset and served as Zilisch’s crew chief at Pocono, a move that showed just how much faith he has in the young gun’s future, as the two won their first race as driver/crew chief duo. They have formed a mentor-protégé relationship, with Zilisch impressing behind the wheel and Jr. offering decades of wisdom from inside the garage.

But with big potential comes big expectations (and accountability). And during the Chicago Street Race weekend, things got a little tense between the two after Zilisch made a move that had Dale Jr. raising an eyebrow… and possibly preparing for a knock at the pit stall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. issues a stern warning

Connor Zilisch’s performance at the Chicago Street Course was nothing short of spectacular! The JR Motorsports driver charged from the back of the field to finish a hard-fought second behind teammate Shane van Gisbergen. After a crash in practice left him starting 35th, Zilisch showcased both speed and determination, slicing through the pack and surging into the top ten by the end of Stage 1.

AD

His relentless drive set up a thrilling late-race battle with van Gisbergen. This ultimately resulted in a 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports. “Awesome 1-2 for the team,” van Gisbergen said with elation after the race. But, amongst the celebration for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch’s aggressive style didn’t go unnoticed. Especially by team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

During the first stage, as he climbed into the top 10, Connor Zilisch made a bold move on Thomas Annunziata in Turn 8, drawing the ire of his boss. “Did you put somebody in the wall in Turn 8?” Dale Jr. asked pointedly over the radio. Zilisch replied, “I don’t think he hit the wall, but I moved him. He tried to pass me back after I passed him.” Dale Jr., unconvinced, responded, “I think he did hit the wall. I’m in the pit stall next to him, and I don’t want him coming over here.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t wrong for his warning to Connor Zilisch. Well, you see, sometimes, it’s best not to make anyone upset, because if you dish it out, then be prepared to get it back. Things tend to get ugly quickly on pit road, and beyond the immediate risk of confrontation, there’s also the bigger picture. A fight breaking out can lead to penalties and point deductions depending on the level of escalation, and that’s not what a championship contender needs at the moment. However, despite Zilisch’s antics, in a sour twist of fate, he ended up on the receiving end of an aggressive move that cost him the race!

Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen dueled on a late-race restart with 2 laps to go, with Zilisch starting in front. Heading into turn 1, SVG dove into the inside line and squeezed Zilisch up the track, all the way into the wall. This move rocked Zilisch, who was left in 4th place but rallied up to 2nd and fought for a lap and a half to regain the lead, but to no avail. After the race, Zilisch said, “I just thought he was gonna race me a little cleaner. So yeah, I’ll learn from it and move on… I mean, basically, I’m not complaining about it. You know, he won the race and I didn’t, so I just gotta be better and not let that stuff happen. So yeah, I’ll learn from it and move on.”

He is still just 18 years old and is learning to toe the line between when to use his aggression and when to tone it down. His duel with SVG showed that experience is the greatest teacher, and Zilisch will look to learn from his mistakes out at Chicago today after falling short of what seemed like a sure-shot win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane van Gisbergen’s celebration sparks safety scare

It wasn’t only Connor Zilisch who had the spotlight for aggressive moves in Chicago. Teammate and race winner Shane van Gisbergen also found himself at the center of post-race controversy. But, for a very different reason altogether. After clinching victory in a dramatic street course battle, van Gisbergen celebrated with his signature burnout in front of the roaring crowd. However, the festivities nearly took a dangerous turn.

A cameraman, eager to capture the moment up close, was almost struck by van Gisbergen’s spinning car. Video footage shows the cameraman stepping in front of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as van Gisbergen began his celebratory burnout. The car’s rear end swung around, coming alarmingly close to the cameraman. He was forced to jump back to avoid being hit. Luckily, nothing serious happened. However, the incident sparked debate among fans and media about the risks involved in capturing these high-energy celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While burnouts have become a beloved part of NASCAR’s post-race tradition, the near-miss serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can arise when excitement and adrenaline run high. Safety protocols are in place for a reason. Still, even the most experienced drivers and media professionals can find themselves in precarious situations when boundaries are pushed. After today’s incident, the balance between entertainment and safety will remain a critical conversation.