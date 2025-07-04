Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Cryptic Response to Daniel Suárez’s Legacy Post Sets Off Massive JRM Speculation

“I’m truly excited to see what awaits him in the next chapter of his amazing career.” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said these teary words a couple of days ago. After five years, he is letting go of his foundational driver, Daniel Suárez. The Mexican speedster clinched his two career Cup Series victories for Marks, and now his journey is beckoning towards a different path. And some NASCAR legends, including Dale Earnhardt Jr, want to be part of that journey.

Presently, the 2025 Silly Season is heavily underway. Speculation, rumors, and shock announcements are starting to flood the NASCAR world. While fans are debating possible seats for the 2026 season, Dale Jr wanted to tease his own team’s upheaval.

Dale Jr wants a Mexican treat

Well, the NASCAR legend already got it a few weeks ago in Mexico City. Dale Jr initially had plans for Shane Van Gisbergen to wheel the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet at the Chilango 150. However, a change of plans landed Daniel Suárez, NASCAR’s poster boy for its Mexico venture, in that ride. And what a sweet decision that was, as Suárez overcame a wrecked car in qualifying, a rear-grid starting spot, and Taylor Gray’s fierce charges to win. The roaring crowds at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez reminded NASCAR about whose territory they were competing in. Suárez, a Monterrey native, used this victory to restore faith in an increasingly lackluster Cup season. But while his Cup Series ambition took a backseat, his Xfinity Series prospects look as bright as ever.

Trackhouse Racing parted ways with Daniel Suárez, but that only allowed other teams access to the talented driver. After all, Suárez has an impeccable record in the Xfinity Series. In 2016, he won three victories en route to the Xfinity Series championship, becoming the first non-American driver to clinch a title at the national level. This solid history has left teams drooling over him. Legacy Motor Club is currently trying to expand into a three-car team by 2026, and rumor has it that Suárez is one of their top prospects. A NASCAR paint scheme designer even envisioned what his car would look like under Legacy. But Dale Jr is not ready to let Jimmie Johnson grab his Xfinity prospect, as the JRM co-owner dropped a Ryan Gosling GIF in the comments.

Using the Hollywood actor’s scene from ‘Crazy Stupid Love’, Dale Earnhardt Jr made a statement. It can only mean that Dale Jr is ready for a fight to grab Daniel Suárez. That makes sense, too, as Connor Zilisch may head to Trackhouse’s Cup seat in 2026. What is more, he also admitted to noticing his talent way earlier. When Suárez beat Kyle Busch at the 2016 Menards 250 race, Dale Jr was stunned: “He just passed Kyle Busch, nobody beats Kyle Busch in the Xfinity Series, especially back then. And I was like, ‘We’re going to take this guy seriously.’ Then you went to Homestead and… You went out there, and not only you made the playoffs and were a contender, you went out there and beat the rest of the competition for the championship. I was so impressed.”

Clearly, Dale Jr does not want to let go of his Mexican prospect. And fans are focusing their attention on Dale Jr’s elevated interest.

Curiosity galore in the community

Well, why not? Dale Earnhardt Jr is after all one of the biggest legends in the sport. If he expresses interest in a driver, then the NASCAR community is bound to be hooked. And with Daniel Suárez still reigning fans’ emotions after his Mexico City victory, the people demand this collaboration. One fan wrote, “PLS I’M BEGGING DALE, PLS.” Another fan echoed this sentiment, leaving their ardent wish out there for Dale Jr to see. They wrote, “I hope he does sign Suarez to the Xfinity program.” What is more, Suárez is no less talented. His 2016 Xfinity Series championship and encounter with Kyle Busch all prove what an asset he would be to Dale Jr. So somebody else wrote, “It makes no sense for them to not scoop Daniel.”

However, Daniel Suárez’s Cup Series stats still hangs over him like a dark cloud. His average finish slid from 16.5 in 2022 to 19 the following year, then improved slightly to 17.86 in 2024, only to dip again — now hovering at 20.65 in 2025. Nevertheless, fans are rooting for the Mexican speedster’s fortune, as somebody wrote, “I’m sure Suarez will land on his feet somewhere. With his recent success with JRM, I could see it, but we’ll see.” One fan is overly excited about the benefits they would receive. Being the only Mexican driver in NASCAR, Suárez sets off diverse storylines and merchandise. So the fan is excited about the JRM-Suárez collab: “Gonna be a lot more JRM merch in my house if he does.”

For now, Dale Jr is also helping churn the rumor mill. We can only wait and find out what the reality will tell.