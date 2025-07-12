Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 18 Yo Maestro Shares 4-Worded Warning for His New NASCAR Rival

Shane van Gisbergen’s reputation as a road course star continues to grow, pole after pole, win after win, with surgical precision. Fresh off a commanding pole-to-pole Xfinity and Cup Series sweep in Chicago, the Kiwi entered Sonoma and promptly planted his No. 97 Chevrolet on the pole for the Pit Boss/Food Max 250. However, the guy who finished right behind him at the Loop 110 is now right beside him on the front row.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s teenage phenom, Connor Zilisch, has been lighting up his rookie Xfinity Series campaign with two wins already and no finishes outside the top-5 since Memorial Day weekend! However, if there’s one thing Zilisch hates, it’s being out-dueled on a road course, so he had a strong message to his Red Bull teammate as they gear up for round two at Sonoma this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane van Gisbergen denies Connor Zilisch a pole position

After a humbling experience on the streets of Chicago, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch has a better sense of what it means to go toe-to-toe with Shane van Gisbergen. That Saturday in Grant Park, it was Zilisch who led the field to green with two laps to go. But in typical SVG fashion, the veteran from New Zealand took the inside line into Turn 1 and seized the victory in a ruthless, calculated move. In a post-race interview, Zilisch didn’t sugarcoat it and admitted, “I was clear there, just barely, on the front straight, and I just let him get to my inside, and he took advantage of it. I should’ve been a little more aggressive there. I just thought he was going to race me a little cleaner.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And now, fast forward to Saturday’s showdown at Sonoma. Shane van Gisbergen’s pole came with authority. He clocked a 1:15.259 lap around the 1.99-mile road course at an average speed of 95.191 mph. SVG outpaced fellow JR Motorsport driver Connor Zilisch by 0.244 seconds, with Zilisch posting a 94.884 mph lap. Now, starting right beside SVG, the teenage sensation is ready for revenge.

Connor Zilisch made his intentions crystal clear with a warning posted on social media, “Comin for ya mate @shanevg97 😀” it was a direct shot at SVG, tagged and all, signaling that the teenager isn’t just here to share the front row; he is here to reclaim the ending he let slip in Chicago. The competitive rivalry between these two is truly a sight to behold. Shane van Gisbergen, in the second act of his career, is driving stock cars after a decade of Supercar racing, and the 18-year-old Connor Zilisch is fresh off the boat and ready to make a name for himself.

In a post-qualifying interview, the 36-year-old driver said with a grin, “The car is really, really good. I was having fun out there… looking forward to the race tomorrow.” Van Gisbergen is also the defending winner of the Sonoma Xfinity race. On how the track has evolved since then, SVG notes, “It’s hotter than last year, so it’s a bit slippery. The car is quite different from last year. Just trying to get used to that and how the car reacts. At Chicago, they weren’t too different, but compared to what I had here last year, they are quite a bit different. Just trying to get it a bit centered, but I feel good.”

Meanwhile, his JR Motorsports teammate, Connor Zilisch, wasn’t too pleased with his qualifying effort. He had admitted to a few small mistakes on his run but kept his eyes on the bigger prize. Connor isn’t one to back down without a fight. The 18-year-old has a lot more to prove amidst the talks of his potential seat in the Cup Series next year with Dale Jr. backing him up. With Saturday’s race looming over them, it is just a matter of time to see who comes out on top. And as for SVG? Well, let’s say not all road courses make him smile in glee.

SVG recalls NASCAR road course losses that sting

Shane van Gisbergen has struggled on ovals; it’s for everyone to see. However, the 36-year-old recently admitted to battling some demons on certain road courses where victory slipped from his fingertips. SVG opened up about his biggest road racing hurdles in NASCAR during an appearance on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, singling out two tracks that continue to test his limits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SVG explains, “Maybe COTA. COTA, we haven’t been that fast on that good at. But also Watkins eats me. I, you know, we were the fastest car there last year. And on the last lap, I made an error. And Chris Buescher got past me. So, I still am angry at myself for making that mistake. But we were the fastest car on that day. But I guess COTA is where we haven’t been fast.”

Concerning the Xfinity Series, Van Gisbergen’s comments shed light on how Circuit of The Americas, a modern, technical road course in Texas, has consistently challenged his ability to adapt, with its mix of high-speed sections and complex corners. With the lead on the line, SVG and Austin Hill tangled on the final lap, and in a desperate bid to fight back, SVG made contact with Hill that opened the door for Kyle Larson, who, with fresh tires, let him swoop past both and grab the win. To compound the disappointment, NASCAR slapped SVG with the 32nd track limit penalty for cutting the course, demoting him from a runner’s position to a 27th-place finish.

Meanwhile, at Watkins Glen, despite being the fastest car in the 2024 Cup Series race for Kaulig Racing, a last-lap misstep cost him a win to Chris Buescher, an error that still weighs on him. Moreover, Chris Buescher clinched his first career road course win by out-muscling SVG in NASCAR overtime on the final lap at Watkins Glen last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As SVG led into the bus stop chicane, he clipped the inside wall, losing momentum, while Chris, who drove the No. 17 RFK Ford inside, powered past to take the victory by nearly a second. These honest reflections revealed the lofty expectations SVG sets for himself, even amid his ongoing transition into the NASCAR world. But with the Xfinity pole in hand, he knows the odds are in his favor once again heading to Sonoma. Do you think SVG can go for back-to-back sweeps? Or will Connor Zilisch deny him this time? Let us know in the comments!