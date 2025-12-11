Dale Jr’s Former Driver Unveils NASCAR’s Secret 750HP Test Hours After Steve Phelps’ Bizarre ‘Safety’ Claims

2026 will bring something special for NASCAR drivers and fans. After four seasons of putting up with the Next-Gen car’s shortcomings on the racetrack, the sport will raise its level. It will boost horsepower numbers from 670 to 750 HP on all road course layouts and tracks under 1.5 miles in length. And Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s former driver has a delightful update in that regard – although it came at the same time as Steve Phelps’ jaw-dropping claim in court.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s phenom matches NASCAR’s timing

“Looks like NASCAR’s offseason test at North Wilkesboro Speedway is happening now, per Connor Zilisch’s Instagram story. NASCAR testing the 2026 increase to 750 HP as well as tire & potential aero changes,” journalist Steven Taranto wrote on X. Bozi Tatarevic also dropped a post: “First good view of the rear of the 2026 Chevy Camaro Cup car thanks to this @ConnorZilisch Instagram story.”

Connor Zilisch, came dangerously close to winning the 2025 Xfinity Series championship for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team. He recently dropped the picture of the black Chevrolet Cup car at the most opportune time. On Wednesday, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps delivered his testimony during the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit trial. And he boldly claimed that the Next-Gen car is the safest car of all motorsports.

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2025 JR Motorsports rookie dropped an update on NASCAR’s intentions to advance the car, Steve Phelps’ claims still strike a bad chord. Calling a car that has caused multiple concussions and injuries in the past ‘the safest’ is an overstatement at least. It is the same car due to which 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch crashed in a 2022 Pocono race and never fully recovered from the resulting concussion. And Ryan Preece also flipped over in the same car at Daytona, not once, but twice. Even Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing and participant in the NASCAR lawsuit, has been injured.

Hence, Steve Phelps’ claims are likely to overshadow Connor Zilisch’s testing updates. Dale Jr.’s former driver will wheel a Cup Series car for Trackhouse Racing in 2026. It was much-awaited for the 19-year-old prodigy who picked up 10 race trophies during the 2025 Xfinity season.

While presenting an ironic scenario, Connor Zilisch shared an important update.

Interesting updates after the last test

NASCAR’s new horsepower package may have a big impact while being paired with Goodyear’s soft tires. In mid-November, Ryan Preece was among the drivers participating in a Goodyear Tire test at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the test, the new short track horsepower levels were put to the test. As visible in the footage of the cars at the test, the rear diffusers may have been removed from the cars. Now, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s former driver, Connor Zilisch, divulged more details in the latest horsepower test.

“Let’s help out if anyone is wondering: Red: Aero pressure sensors on the spoiler. They measure pressure at points across the spoiler to help correlate with and improve CFD data. Blue: distance sensor pointed sideways so you can more accurately tell how far car is from wall,” one NASCAR expert wrote on X while describing Connor Zilisch’s picture. Then Bozi Tataraveic also pointed out the prominent taillights on the car.

Clearly, Connor Zilisch’s new post sets the stage for the upcoming 2026 NASCAR season. Let’s wait and see how far the sport’s new updates strike a rapport with drivers, considering the ongoing NASCAR trial.