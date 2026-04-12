Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Patriotism Comes Out Shining as America Pulls Off Once-in-a-Lifetime Achievement

Over the course of his career in NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t miss a chance to showcase his patriotism through his paint schemes and his endorsements. And even after his retirement, Earnhardt Jr. still takes the chance whenever he can to express his pride in his country, something he recently did mid-interview.

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t help but holler after hearing the Artemis II update

Ahead of this CARS Tour appearance at Nashville Fairgrounds, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in conversation about his upcoming race. But during an interview, he realized it was the day the astronauts of the Artemis II mission would return.

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This realization brought out a holler out of him as he said, “The astronauts, I think they just, did they just get through? Whoo! Yeah, they got a splashdown in the ocean, but they’re coming through the atmosphere very touch-and-go, unsure. So we gotta take a peek at that for a minute.”

A week ago, when the Artemis II launched to make its journey, Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly revealed how he was unaware of the mission. But once he learned it on his TV, he was left feeling proud to witness the once-in-a-lifetime achievement by his country.

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“Unreal. Proud moment. It was bada** watching that rocket book it toward the stars. How in the hell did I not know this was happening today? I had no idea we were sending humans around the moon. Turned on my TV for some sports, and there it was, 4 minutes from liftoff,” he said.

Interestingly, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also admitted in a 2019 interview that he believes in extra-terrestrial beings and supernatural beings. “I believe in ghosts and aliens, we’re here, why ain’t there somebody else out there? There’s got to be,” he said.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the Artemis II mission wasn’t to search for alien life outside Earth. NASA’s Artemis II mission was a flyby mission with four astronauts on board. It was primarily aimed at testing critical systems such as life-support systems, navigation, and human safety for deep space travel.

It was NASA’s first crewed lunar flyby in 50 years.

NASCAR could end up on the moon one day in future

In 2023, Leidos and NASCAR announced a promotional partnership ‘in the areas of speed, safety, and reliability.’ The partnership primarily involved a collaboration between NASCAR and the Fortune 500 company to build a rover for the moon.

In fact, Leidos was also involved in the Artemis I program from 2022, as it expressed their committment to helping NASA establish a lunar base.

“NASCAR partnering with Leidos couldn’t make more sense when it comes to this vehicle. With both companies being known for exciting innovations in distinctive fields, this collaboration brings together ideas that normally don’t meet in other developments. We are eager to watch this uniquely designed rover traverse different areas of the lunar surface,” Pete Jung, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said.

Jung added that the partnership between NASCAR and Leidos can take the stock car racing league to the moon ‘and potentially beyond.’