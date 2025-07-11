Dale Jr’s Relationship Advice Makes Amy Earnhardt Issue Sarcastic Jibes

Dale Earnhardt Jr. met his future wife, Amy Reimann, in unusual circumstances. The veteran racer was remodeling his North Carolina home and hired her interior design firm back in 2009. That’s when their relationship blossomed, and even though they kept it under wraps for a couple of years, the news eventually became public in 2011 when they attended the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony together. It’s been a wild ride since, with the couple having two daughters together.

While that might seem like a fairytale love story, Junior and Amy seem to have very different ideas about what makes a ‘good date’. The two discussed potential ideas for a third date on their Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, with the veteran racer coming up with some pretty radical ideas, prompting his wife to make some sarcastic jibes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares brutal breakup tactic

Dale Earnhardt Jr can be romantic when he wants to be. Back in 2015, the racer proposed to his then-girlfriend Amy Reimann while on a vacation in Germany, in a church where his tenth grandfather, Hamman Ehrenhart, was baptized and wed. The 1,000 year-old-church is located in the town of Speyer, and Junior said, “I thought about it, and every other spot that I could think of just didn’t measure up. It just wasn’t good enough, especially for her.” Eventually, the two tied the knot a year later at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, surrounded by friends and family.

But as it turns out, Dale Jr. is a lot better at being romantic than giving advice. In the latest iteration of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, the 50-year-old gave advice for a third date, saying, “Take her to an escape room. And you be a terrible partner.” Amy Earnhardt was having none of it, and made her thoughts about his so-called ‘idea’ clear by saying, “If somebody took me to an escape room on a date, I would show my a-s. Like literally, would freak out and scream.” Rolling her eyes, she also went on to say, “That’s a real good way to break up, Dale. Dale spent a lifetime trying to do that.”

Joking that taking your partner to an escape room would be a pretty efficient way to end a relationship, Junior also said, “If you’re like, you’re wanting to break up with them, but you don’t know how to do it or you can take them to the escape room and just be a terrible partner and they’ll be like, ‘I hate you.’ And you’d be like, ‘God, finally’.” On that note, Amy Earnhardt couldn’t help but issue a sarcastic jibe, saying, “Oh my god, I’m so lucky! I’m so lucky!” and she concluded by saying, “He’s so romantic.”

While it’s all fun and games on the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has previously admitted that therapy has been key to keeping his relationship with Amy Earnhardt healthy, especially during the beginning of the relationship. He revealed that “Me and Amy were having a hard time figuring out how to make our relationship work. Every day was like grinding gears.” Eventually, it all worked out in the end, despite Junior being opposed to the prospect of marriage, until Amy issued an ultimatum, saying, “We don’t have to get married, but I’m never having children with you if we aren’t.”

Dale Jr. and Amy reveal if their daughters are into sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a part of a legacy. His father, ‘The Intimidator,’ was arguably the greatest NASCAR driver of all time. While his grandfather, Raph Earnhardt, was also a stock car racing driver back in the day, with over 350 NASCAR-sanctioned victories. Naturally, the expectations are high from Nicole and Amy, with many fans expecting Junior’s daughters to inherit that competitive streak. But as it turns out, their interests are far from the racetrack.

During a Bless Your ‘Hardt episode, Amy Earnhardt revealed that while their two daughters adore Junior, their passion leans towards artistic performance, not sports. She said, “They’re in dance. We did gymnastics with her (Isla) last year, and she was so long and gangly; I don’t think she was really ready. But she’s much stronger now. We’ve tried to talk her into soccer, and she’s not interested in that. Nicole isn’t either.”

Dale Jr. weighed in on the conversation, revealing that even though Nicole is only four, she’s already showing signs of athleticism. He said, “Nicole is really physical, tough, mean, gritty. And if anybody’s going to do any kind of sports, it’ll probably be her.” She recently competed in a school footrace around an oval while wearing a vintage Dale Earnhardt t-shirt and won, proving that speed is in her blood. Could she go on to carry on the famous ‘Earnhardt’ legacy in the future? Time will tell.