Dale Jr.’s Teen Phenom Delivers Historic Victory at Indy as JRM Crosses Massive Milestone

“I have a big expectation to be an owner… I think that after my driving days are over, I’ll still be around the sport. I’d love to be an owner in the sport.” This is what Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in 2005 about his ambitions in NASCAR. Now, 20 years later, JR Motorsports has blossomed into one of the powerhouses of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and courtesy of 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, has notched up its 100th Xfinity Series win!

Connor Zilisch gave JR Motorsports the milestone moment it had been chasing. At just 18, Zilisch etched his name into the team’s legacy. Starting from fifth, Zilisch methodically worked his way through the field, showcasing the composure of a veteran while embodying the future Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been cultivating since putting faith in the young star.

Zilisch’s race was a master class in patience and precision. He ended Stage 1 in fifth, quietly holding position, and then became a force in Stage 2, shoving Justin Allgaier to lead before snatching it back on lap 52. Though Allgaier edged him by mere inches to win the stage, Zilisch’s intent was clear. He was ready to run with the best. As the final stage descended into chaos with rain delays, multiple cautions, and late race blocks, Zilisch kept his nose clean and his focus sharp. With 11 laps to go, when Justin Allgaier and Kyle Larson made contact while battling for the lead on a late restart, Zilisch capitalized and stormed in front.

With just two laps to go, Connor made the move that sealed history. He chased down Taylor Gray, capitalized when Gray wiggled off Turn 2, and with a push from San Mayer, drove to the inside to take the lead for good. In the final sprint, Connor fended off the hard-charging pack, crossing the yard of bricks and delivering Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team its landmark 100th win. He beat out Taylor Gray and Sheldon Creed in the closing laps, holding his line while others folded under pressure.

Post race, Zilisch’s excitement was raw and infectious. He said, “Dude, this is awesome. Those bricks look really kissable, and I’m ready to kiss them. Man, this is awesome. 100 wins for JRM. Congrats to Dale, Kelly, LW, everybody who’s raced for JRM, everybody who works at JRM. I’m the smallest part of this team, and man, I’m so glad to be a part of it. It’s been such an awesome journey with JRM, and it’s so cool to get them 100. Winning at Indy is awesome, and getting 100 wins for JRM is really cool too, so I consider this a pretty awesome day.” For Dale Earnhardt Jr., the partnership has already been paying dividends, not just another trophy for the shop but a victory that cements Zilisch as the future of NASCAR.

