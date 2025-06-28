Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Xfinity Champ Fumes After Atlanta Mayhem Leaves Him Blindsided

A young driver unfurled his victory flag at EchoPark Speedway, but not before leaving a trail of chaos. Rookie driver Nick Sanchez clinched his first Xfinity Series victory at the Focused Health 250 race. He led for 32 laps and held off fellow Sunoco rookie Carson Kvapil to cross the finish line first. But while Sanchez’s No. 48 Big Machine Racing basked in glory, a bunch of his rivals’ cars were mangled. One of them belonged to Justin Allgaier.

Dale Earnhardt Jr’s star and reigning Xfinity champion has a stellar record in Atlanta. Justin Allgaier owns 10 top tens and 4 top fives at the hybrid track, with a runner-up finish this February. He started from 16th place with high hopes on Friday, only to see them shattered in chaos.

Justin Allgaier tells a story of mayhem

Well, the clouds over the Hampton, Georgia racetrack were a bit too dark. Lightning and thunderstorms battered the area, with NASCAR delaying the start of the Xfinity race. The mayhem began merely 5 laps into the race, when Blaine Perkins spun around due to contact from Christian Eckes. On lap 34, officials waved the red flag due to heavy lightning, and drivers got a break 1 hour and 18 minutes long. Unfortunately, that lengthy delay left the racers antsy and impatient. Barely half a lap into the restart, Jesse Love made an aggressive move against Sam Mayer and contacted Nick Sanchez. Consequently, Love went spinning in the middle of the pack, igniting a massive crash that damaged at least ten cars.

Among those cars was Dale Jr’s team’s No. 7 Chevrolet. In a post-race interview, Justin Allgaier‘s dejected emotions were visible as he reflected on his derailed day. “Just frustrating more than anything. I think this racetrack is feast or famine for us. It seems like, tonight…you kind of do the opposite of what guys do, and we kind of needed track position there. We were going to have a great spot and maybe get some stage points. You know, just the right place at the wrong time. Caught up, and then we lifted. I think the cars behind were still trying to go. Anytime you’re three or four-wide there on a restart, it gets really, really difficult…Especially after a rain delay, there’s nothing worse than going 3-4 laps, and then a green flag run, and you couldn’t even make a full lap.”

Justin Allgaier continued a thorough dissection of the wreck. Of those involved in the wreck, six were unable to continue. Surprisingly, both Jesse Love and Nick Sanchez continued. Allgaier said, “I think all the time when you come back from a red flag after rain, everybody’s trying to get themselves back into it. It was just an odd restart. I don’t know if it was antsy, it was odd. I think Jesse tried to feed the outside of the 41 there. And the 48 was going to follow the 41. I think the gap just closed, and we all started getting together…I don’t think there was anything we could do, it’s just what happens in front of you.” Allgiaer washed up in a forgettable 31st-place finish.

The trail of frustration continued across his rivals. An Xfinity Series driver who had solid chances of winning saw his ambition melt away.

A conscious effort goes to waste

If there is an Xfinity driver who spells consistency, it is definitely Sheldon Creed. The 28-year-old driver has not been able to fetch a victory in NASCAR’s second tier yet, but the effort is heavily visible. In 2024, Creed picked up 23 top tens and 16 top fives. Driving the No. 00 Ford for Haas Factory Team in 2025, Creed continued his excellent streak, picking up 8 top tens and 4 top fives so far. He was looking forward to getting another good finish in Atlanta, starting from the pole position. He led for 37 laps, dominating the event until the red flag for weather. Creed was going to be leading when the race resumed, but chose to pit early. That decision ended up costing him dearly.

The pit stop put him deep in the pack. And ultimately, it ended his night as he got swept up in the melee caused by Jesse Love. Sheldon Creed lamented about the chaos post-race: “Just frustrated. I feel like I’ve lost count on how many times we’ve been crashed this year … felt like we had a car capable of winning tonight … they started crashing down the backstretch and I checked up, thought I missed it completely — I was just trying to creep through there, and the #8 [Sammy Smith], I don’t know if he didn’t have brakes or just decided not to lock it down, but it just got me and I guess I wasn’t heads up enough to be watching him. Just bummed for my team.”

Evidently, the Xfinity Series wreck ended up leaving a lot of drivers in a bad mood. With Justin Allgaier and others caught in the mess, the impact of it may continue for a long time.