Dale Jr’s Undying Passion for Grassroots Racing Catches Heavy Praise From NASCAR Loyalists

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his ascent in NASCAR with the weight of a legend on his shoulders, his father, the formidable Dale Earnhardt Sr., yet he forged his own path with remarkable success. Among his 26 Cup wins were iconic victories at the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014, victories that solidified his popularity among racing fans for decades. When he announced his retirement from full-time Cup Series racing in 2017, it marked the end of an era, but not the end of his impact on the sport, as he swapped the cockpit for new roles that kept him at NASCAR’s heart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In 2023, he joined forces with Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, and Justin Marks to purchase the CARS Tour, a premier grassroots Late Model Stock Car series, aiming to revitalize regional racing at its foundations. The consortium brought business acumen, outreach power, and a renewed vision, positioning the Tour for long-term growth. But Junior didn’t stop at ownership. By 2025, he was actively driving select events, returning behind the wheel at places like Florence Motor Speedway, where he nearly raced to victory in his iconic red No. 8 Budweiser scheme. But beyond resurrecting a classic look, Junior’s commitment brought not just cars, but renewed lifeblood, to the sport’s roots.

Today, Dale Jr has become more than a retired NASCAR star; he is a hands-on champion for short track racing’s future. “We love the grassroots connection. We love the vibe and energy you get at a racetrack like Florence… It’s not as easy as it looks… It’s a slower process than I want it to be.” Earnhardt Jr. said, reflecting on why the CARS Tour has his full devotion. The same devotion has been admired by many insiders, including Mark Martin, who noted on X, “The work @DaleJr is doing is for pavement late model racing is so needed. He is the greatest asset teams and fans could ever dream of. We are lucky to have him working for the betterment of our sport.” From refining prize structures to balancing schedules and keeping racing affordable, Junior is working tirelessly to strengthen late model racing’s foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Junior’s influence isn’t limited to the Tour; it is intertwined with iconic American racetracks. At the Florence Motor Speedway, he brought renewed attention and vitality. Races like the Cook Out 225 not only offer pole positions to the South Carolina 400 but have become tentpole events during Labor Day weekend, reinforcing local traditions and drawing packed crowds. And at Anderson Motor Speedway, Junior’s late-model appearance in his classic “baseball car” livery rekindled nostalgia and added star power to a grassroots event, cementing that when he shows up, so does the attention. And it’s not just about his presence; it’s about what fans see and feel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Junior’s involvement, from ownership and big-money classics to simply showing up at a hometown track, re-energizes both competition and nostalgia. His presence and legacy aren’t just a draw; they remind fans how vital and alive local racing remains.

AD

Fans hail Dale Earnhardt Jr. as grassroots racing’s guardian

One fan didn’t mince words, saying, “He has been carrying much of the sport for over 20 years. It is amazing how much he does, and I am not sure management in the big series appreciates him properly.” That rings particularly true when you consider Dale Jr.’s multifaceted contributions, long before he retired from full-time racing, when he had a steady presence in NASCAR’s upper levels. Since then, he has been equally tireless behind the scenes, building JR Motorsports into one of Xfinity’s most successful teams and co-owner of the CARS Tour, while also guiding short-track stars and helping resurrect historic programs like the Throwback Classic.

Another fan added to the sentiment, saying, “He’s still the most influential name in stock car racing. Without him doing the work he’s doing with Late Models, owning an Xfinity team that supports good drivers without sponsorship, broadcasting races and dominating the podcast industry… not sure where NASCAR would be right now with its current product/format. Dale Jr really only thing keeping my attention at the moment. And that’s been the case for several years.” He has been a powerhouse in the Xfinity Series, fielding four full-time cars for promising talents like Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch, and even stepping into the Cup spotlight with a first-ever Daytona 500 entry for Justin Allgaier, powered by a partnership with the country star Chris Stapleton.

Meanwhile, Dirty Mo Media, his content arm, remains a leader in motorsports storytelling, with its flagship podcast The Dale Jr Download airing twice weekly on SiriusXM NASCAR and the broader network. It is already behind acclaimed projects like Lost Speedways, recently inking exclusive distribution deals, and is expanding with new series and studio investments. One fan summed it up perfectly, saying, “He’s such an advocate for the sport. A veteran raised up in the thick of it. He’s seen it all at its best, been a big part of the reason NASCAR saw its peak, and continues to be a voice for the betterment of the sport. His voice and influence are WAY bigger than his position.”

But fans haven’t forgotten the contribution of others around him as well, as one fan reminisced, “Yourself, Dale Jr. and @dennyhamlin are the most important voices we have in stock car racing today, constantly working to make the sport better in different ways. I think we’d really be lost without you guys. It is truly appreciated.” Mark Martin has publicly campaigned to return NASCAR to full-season championship formats and short-track roots, as he shared on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, that he built a consensus of understanding the fans. While Denny Hamlin’s role extended beyond his 58 Cup wins to co-owning 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan has provided a platform for diverse drivers like Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to emerge and succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While one fan added, “While I totally agree I need to give @KevinHarvick @JeffBurton & @JustinMarksTH their credit in this as well. All of them are owners in the @CARSTour & Harvick in particular is doing a lot to rebuild a near dead West coast Late Model scene. They all deserve a pat on the back!” In 2024, the zMAX CARS Tour officially expanded to the West Coast, launching a Pro Late Model Series West that runs events from Bakersfield’s Kern Raceway to Stockton and even Las Vegas. Kevin Harvick played a key role in making that happen, collaborating with track owner Tim Huddleston to bring the series to his home region.

In many ways, the CARS Tour revival proves that NASCAR’s future is being safeguarded not just by its stars but by its true caretakers.