Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson Revives a 25-Year-Old Legacy With Special Daytona Comeback

It has been nearly a decade since an Earnhardt competed at the Daytona International Speedway. But in 2026, that narrative will change. On February 14, Bobby Earnhardt, the fourth-generation racer from the Earnhardt family, will compete at the Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series. And he will make the moment even more special for his family and fans by racing an iconic livery in remembrance of his grandfather and the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Bobby Dale Earnhardt is set to revive Dale Earnhardt’s iconic black Chevy

In 2026, NASCAR marks 25 years since the tragic loss of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt during the 2001 Daytona 500. It is a track that has given the Earnhardt family a lot of success and pain at the same time. This year, Bobby Dale Earnhardt is set to race the iconic black livery on his No. 89 Chevy, just like his grandfather used to race in his career.

This livery is Bobby Earnhardt’s way of paying a tribute to his grandfather, who represented the blue-collar racing ethos throughout his racing career and his NASCAR legacy.

Dale Earnhardt raced the black Goodwrench livery from 1988 until the abrupt end to his career. After Earnhardt’s unfortunate death during the 2001 Daytona 500 crash, the livery was retired by the team.

Bobby Earnhardt announced the revival of the livery via his official X handle, “My first time racing at Daytona. Honoring my Grandpa, trusting God, and thankful for everyone who’s helped make this possible. The black Chevrolet is ready.”

In their official press release, the details of his 2026 Daytona International Speedway entry mention that Bobby Earnhardt will race in the all-black No. 89 Chevy for Rise Racing. SmartGrid Integrations Inc. will be the primary sponsor. They are a national provider of intelligent infrastructure and technology solutions, supporting complex environments with reliable, forward-thinking systems.

Speaking about his much-anticipated Daytona debut, Bobby Earnhardt said, “Bringing back the black Chevrolet is something that means a lot to me personally. It’s a tribute to my Grandpa and the legacy he built not just in racing, but in the way he carried himself and connected with fans. That black car represents hard work, grit, and tradition, and honoring that history while competing at Daytona is incredibly special to me.”

Copeland Insurance Agency, HABCO, Inc., and Circle S Ranch are among the longtime partners who are rallying behind Bobby Earnhardt for this event. As per the press release, these partners are credited with the “hard work, integrity, and the backbone of American communities, values that racing was built on.”

Bobby Earnhardt has been preparing for this event for a long time. In doing so, he also unveiled another iconic livery for the fans during the practice sessions for the ARCA Menards Series.

When Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. raced in the same car at Daytona

Bobby Earnhardt reprised the iconic yellow color scheme of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr.‘s iconic No.3 Chevy Corvette C5-R. It was the car that the father-son duo drove during the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. It is one of the most important races for the Earnhardt family and the NASCAR community.

The Corvette C5-R represents the last car in which Dale Earnhardt completed his race at the Daytona International Speedway. Earnhardt Sr. lost his life at the Daytona 500 only weeks later. Bobby Earnhardt used the same color scheme and livery during his ARCA Menards Series practice at the Daytona International Speedway a month ago.

In typical Earnhardt fashion, Dale Earnhardt drove the car to success, claiming runner-up in his class and fourth in the overall standings. He may have raced the car only once in his career, but it is highly revered in the NASCAR community.