Dale Earnhardt’s Grandsons Left Feeling a Massive Hole in Their Soul on His Death Anniversary

Dale Earnhardt, even two decades after his tragic passing at the Daytona 500, remains one of the most influential drivers in NASCAR history. February 18, 2026 marked his 25th death anniversary. Fans honored this with a “3” salute on the third lap of this year’s Daytona 500. Understandably, his passing left a massive hole in the Earnhardt family, and even after so many years, his grandsons’ heartfelt statements can make one tear up.

Dale Earnhardt’s grandsons share heartfelt tribute

“Not all superhero’s wear capes.” Jeffrey Earnhardt was close to his grandfather. Being the younger grandkid, he received unconditional love from Dale Earnhardt, which was reflected in the tribute he shared on social media.

“I was blessed that my superhero was my pawpaw. The legacy and impact he had on the world is like no other and I hope it’s carried on for many more years to come. My favorite thing to hear are peoples “Dale Story” about their times with him. Superhero’s never die and his legacy still lives strong 25 years later.”

His lovely tribute was amplified by his brother, Bobby, who penned a heartfelt note on his social media. However, he seemed to be a bit more emotional, writing:

“25 years. Time keeps moving, but some things never change. I still miss you. I still carry you with me every lap. The impact you made on so many lives is still being felt today. Love you, Pawpaw.”

Understandably, both brothers have spent a large part of their lives racing. But they never made a huge name in NASCAR. Statistically, it was only Dale Jr. who kept his father’s legacy in racing. Although both Jeffrey and Bobby have raced, they were never as successful and did not gain a full-time seat.

But a question arises: Dale Jr. is the owner of one of NOAPS’ most successful teams, so could he have given a chance to either of the brothers?

Why doesn’t Dale Jr. let his nephews race for him

Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owns JR Motorsports; however, neither of his nephews has driven full-time for the team. While it sounds rather odd at first, there is actually a strong reason behind this. Jeffrey once pointed out that one of the things that would stop a team like his uncle’s from letting him race for them is the sponsorship and money.

“It’s money. 5,7,8,9…Whatever the number is, you know, it’s a lot of money. And I get it from the sponsor’s standpoint, you are asking them to spend a lot of money to put a sticker on a car. I mean obviously, it is more than that. But you know, it’s a big investment for anyone. Even if you split it up amongst three people a race, four races, it’s not cheap.”

Furthermore, it is also important to understand that Dale Jr. doesn’t own the team completely. Even if he wanted to, it would be difficult for him to get the brothers to race for JRM anytime in the future. Moreover, the only races they ran in and around NASCAR didn’t reveal many promising results.

So while they might not be out on the track replicating their grandfather, Dale Earnhardt’s results or domination, they show how close they were to the family.