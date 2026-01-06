Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson’s NASCAR Future Remains Unhindered Despite Major Team Rebranding Ahead of 2026

In November 2025, the Earnhardt legacy got a boost. The Intimidator’s racing stories had ceased in 2001 when Dale Earnhardt passed away, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. hung up his firesuit in 2017. Nevertheless, Earnhardt Sr.’s grandson is buckling up to add more to the family’s glittering treasure trove of stories. That is despite a recent overhaul that his ARCA Menards Series team faced.

Dale Earnhardt’s descendant withstands the storm

“NEWS: @risemotorsports has shut down and will now operate as “Rise Racing” in the ARCA Menards Series in 2026, still fielding a full-time entry for Bobby Dale Earnhardt (@BobbyEarnhardt). They will switch numbers and manufacturers from the No. 31 to the No. 89. They will also switch from Toyota to Chevrolet. Will team up with Earnhardt-Shearer Racing for season-opener at @DAYTONA on February 14,” motorsports writer Declan Wayman wrote on X.

On December 1st, Rise Motorsports announced that Bobby Dale Earnhardt will race full-time in 2026. Considering the big plans, it seems surprising that the team is undergoing a drastic change at this time. Notably, Venturini Motorsports, an elite ARCA team, also shuttered following the 2025 season, marking an end to 43 golden years. It was founded in 1982 by Bill and Cathy Venturini.

Despite Rise Motorsports’ unexpected merger with another team, Dale Earnhardt‘s family is focused. The upcoming 2026 plans mark the 38-year-old Bobby Earnhardt’s first full-time ride. His best result came at the Elko Speedway short track in 2017, where he finished 19th. He also made seven NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts starts between 2017 and 2019, finishing as high as 27th at Kansas.

Bobby Earnhardt ran two races in 2025, but both ended in DNFs. He finished 30th at Bristol and 26th at Kansas, after starting the races in 24th and 17th, respectively. Besides being the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, he is also the nephew of two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the son of former racer Kerry Earnhardt.

While Bobby Earnhardt prepares for his full-time campaign, the ARCA Menards Series is also gearing up.

The first race prep is underway

It is 2026 already, and motorsports is ready for a new season. So is the ARCA Menards Series, which has released the entry list and schedule for its annual pre-race practice session at Daytona International Speedway. Two busy days are lined up for this week. Drivers will practice in single-car runs and limited pack drafting on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday is also available for rescheduling for the 77 drivers involved.

At the same time, ARCA has also announced a date change for their 2026 event at Lime Rock Park. Previously scheduled for Saturday, July 11, the race has been moved to Friday, July 10. The new schedule will allow for ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the race to be held on the same day. The race, set for a 4 p.m. ET start, will be televised live on FS2.

Evidently, preparations are under full swing for a grand start to the ARCA Menards Series season. Let’s wait and see how Dale Earnhardt’s grandson, Bobby Earnhardt, lives up to his new challenge.