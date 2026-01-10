Dale Earnhardt’s Rolex 24 Legacy Finds New Life as Oldest Grandson Unveils Heartfelt Tribute

The roar of Daytona in January 2001 still echoes through NASCAR folklore. Under the lights at the Rolex 24, Dale Earnhardt Sr. stepped into a different arena, sharing a Corvette C5-R with his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., in a rare father-son moment that transcended disciplines. The No. 3 didn’t just race. It symbolized legacy, curiosity, and Earnhardt’s unrelenting love for competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Finishing fourth overall alongside Andy Pilgrim and Kelly Collins, that weekend became one of the final, cherished chapters of Earnhardt Sr.’s career. Now, nearly 25 years later, that same yellow-and-black spirit is returning to Daytona. This time through his oldest grandson, Bobby Earnhardt, in a tribute that reconnects past and present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Earnhardt carries Dale Sr.’s Rolex 24 colors back to Daytona

Bobby Dale Earnhardt officially brought his family’s endurance-racing legacy back into the spotlight with a heartfelt reveal at Daytona International Speedway. In a post that immediately resonated with fans, Earnhardt wrote on X:

“Proud to unveil the wrap on my #89 Chevy SS today at Daytona. This design honors my pawpaw Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 2001 Chevy Corvette C5-R paint scheme.”

The yellow-and-black tribute mirrors the iconic Corvette livery Dale Earnhardt Sr. raced alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2001 Rolex 24, a subtle but powerful nod to one of the most emotional cross-discipline moments in motorsports history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reveal comes as Bobby prepares for the biggest season of his young career. He will compete in the full 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule, driving the No. 89 Chevrolet for the newly rebranded Rise Racing team, now officially known as Rice Racing. The campaign marks Earnhardt’s first full-time season at the national ARCA level, a significant step forward after several years of limited starts and part-time appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 2026 ARCA season opens with the General Tire 200 at Daytona on February 14, 2026, and Earnhardt is already on-site participating in pre-season practice sessions at Daytona International Speedway. For a driver carrying one of the most recognizable last names in NASCAR history, the setting feels intentional. Daytona has always been woven into the Earnhardt story (in both good and bad ways).

Statistically, Bobby’s résumé is still developing. His best career finish came in 2017 at Elko Speedway, where he finished 19th. Between 2017 and 2019, he made seven NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, with a best result of 27th at Kansas. In 2025, he ran two ARCA races but finished 30th at Bristol and 26th at Kansas after starting inside the top 25 both times.

Now, with a full season ahead and a tribute-laden car beneath him, Bobby Earnhardt’s 2026 journey represents more than results. In fact, it’s about honoring legacy while trying to build one of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Earnhardt’s Daytona tribute for Greg Biffle

As the NASCAR world continues to process the heartbreaking loss of Greg Biffle, tributes have poured in from every corner of the garage. A public memorial for the beloved stock car racing figure is scheduled for January 16, 2026, at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum, giving fans and insiders a chance to grieve together.

But while most remembrances are happening off the track, Bobby Dale Earnhardt is choosing to honor Biffle the only way racers truly know how – by carrying him onto the speedway. The full-time ARCA Menards Series driver revealed that his Daytona test session will carry a deeper meaning this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earnhardt confirmed that his car will feature Greg Biffle’s paint scheme, complete with a simple but powerful message: “Be Like Biff.” Explaining the tribute, Earnhardt said, “The Biff is riding with us this weekend,” making it clear that this wasn’t just a design choice. It was personal.

The tribute will debut during pre-season testing with Rise Racing, marking an emotional moment ahead of the ARCA opener at Daytona. Taking to his official X account, Earnhardt wrote:

“A sneak peek with purpose. The Biff is riding with us this weekend. Honoring Greg Biffle’s legacy as we head into testing with @RiseRacing89. Full unveiling goes down at Daytona. So let’s hear it, what do YOU think the iconic paint scheme will look like?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post instantly resonated with fans, many of whom viewed the gesture as a fitting reminder of Biffle’s impact beyond trophies and statistics. Biffle tragically lost his life when the plane he was traveling in with his family crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft attempted to return to the airport but went down mid-air, killing everyone on board.

For Bobby Earnhardt, this tribute transforms a routine test session into something far bigger and proof that in NASCAR, legacies don’t fade. They ride on.