Dale Jr. Addresses Calls to Step Into Politics to Save Historic NASCAR Track From Closure

Yesterday, Dale Jr. rolled into Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the Tootsie’s Music City Showdown, piloting the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet in the zMAX CARS Tour. But beyond the racing, the visit carried added weight. The historic track remains embroiled in ongoing debates over its future, and with fans calling for bigger action, even political involvement, Dale Jr. found himself at the center of a much larger conversation.

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Dale Jr. draws the line on politics amid the fight for Nashville Fairgrounds

“It’s hard to measure. I thought Josh Berry said it best. There ain’t much I can do unless I ran for Mayor, and I don’t even know if I’d win that one.”

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That was Dale Jr. addressing the growing calls for him to step into politics to help save Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. While fans may see him as a potential savior, Dale Jr. has made it clear. There are limits to what he can do from the outside.

The reality is that the track’s future remains uncertain. Former racer Neil Chaffin has filed a lawsuit against an anti-speedway group, aiming to preserve a 2011 referendum that protects racing at the venue. On the other side, attorneys Saul Solomon and Mike Kopp are pushing to repurpose the land for affordable and workforce housing, turning the debate into a full-blown legal and community battle. Yet, through all of it, Dale Jr.’s stance hasn’t wavered.

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“I’d love for the racetrack to be here. I love for there to be grassroots short track racing here. I think what they have right now is a great balance. If they’re able to continue down this path and allow the track some ability to renovate and improve some of the facility with fans and so forth, I mean, I’d love this place to stick around in any shape and form.”

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For Dale Jr., this isn’t just about saving a racetrack. It’s about preserving a piece of his life. It’s where he watched Dale Earnhardt Sr. race, where family memories with Kerry and Kelley were formed, and where grassroots racing still feels alive. And the demand is still there. A sold-out crowd and a full 31-car field proved that.

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Still, passion alone may not be enough to decide what happens next.

North Wilkesboro’s revival shows what’s possible

While the fight continues at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, there’s already a blueprint for hope, and it comes from North Wilkesboro Speedway. The biggest headline in the 2026 NASCAR schedule is its return to hosting a full Cup Series points race on July 19 (its first since 1996). After successfully bringing back the All-Star Race between 2023 and 2025, the track is now stepping back into the spotlight in a big way.

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And no one is more excited than Dale Jr.

“The big news for me on the 2026 NASCAR schedule is @NWBSpeedway getting a points race! I can’t wait to call 400 laps of night racing there on July 19. It’s massive for the surrounding community, and every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner next July.”

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For Dale Jr, this, too, is personal. Back in 2019, when North Wilkesboro looked like a lost cause, he was out there clearing brush and helping scan the track for iRacing, preserving it digitally when its physical future was uncertain. That effort sparked momentum. Add in $18 million in state funding, and what was once a forgotten venue turned into a revival success story.

He didn’t just advocate from afar either. Dale Jr. raced there himself in CARS Tour events in 2022 and 2023, finishing third in a sold-out event that felt like a throwback to NASCAR’s golden era. That transformation from abandonment to a Cup Series return proves something important.

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If North Wilkesboro can come back to life, then tracks like Nashville Fairgrounds aren’t out of options. But as history shows, it takes more than nostalgia. It takes persistence, investment, and the right people pushing at the right time.