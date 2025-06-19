Dale Jr. Admits Skepticism Against Change as He Drops 6-Word Verdict on NASCAR’s International Expansion

NASCAR is on a journey to grow, to change the definition of racing. Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes forward to address the rising skepticism among fans. Is NASCAR ready to hit the international roads? Or is it just a recipe for disaster?

The NASCAR veteran, Dale Earnhardt Jr., surely doesn’t back down when it comes to speaking his mind. Earlier, NASCAR took the Cup Series to Mexico, marking its foot in the international racing market. However, Dale Jr. shares a contrasting view post the Cook Out Clash after a 54-year absence. The race had fans on the edge of their seats, but that’s not all.

Fans gathered to experience the thrill of the race from far and beyond, urging NASCAR to consider expanding to other continents, bringing the thrill of the speed to those countries. Dale, being a celebrated NASCAR driver himself, is also a true fan of the sport. His passion extends way beyond just getting behind the wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The veteran driver has been the face of pride for NASCAR fans in North Carolina. Besides, his immense support in restoring the North Wilkesboro Speedway track is commendable and portrays his deep fascination and admiration for the sport. He openly claims to be a traditionalist for NASCAR and how he doesn’t want the dynamics of the sport to change in any way. Dale Jr., post the Cook Out Clash, talks about how “growing its wings” may decay the essence of NASCAR.

AD

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals NASCAR’s shift to international platforms

The 26-time Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is a traditionalist when it comes to the way of the sport and wants to keep it that way. This is what he reveals on a podcast about how he wishes NASCAR would maintain its indigeneity when the talks of NASCAR’s global expansion were making the rounds.

However, the Mexico City Race exceeds every expectation. What set out to be NASCAR’s first steps in the international race arena turns out to be an enormous success, with people visiting the race from different states, countries and continents. After the success of the inaugural race, Dale Jr., in a recent podcast episode of “The Varsity,” joins John Ourand to discuss NASCAR’s changing dynamic. The former race driver was quick to assert that though he remains a traditional fan of the sport, clinging on to the nostalgia from the greatest blast from the past, he is starting to embrace the changes for good. He calls it a “win for everyone.”

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2024 NASCAR Awards Banquet Nov 22, 2024 Charlotte, NC, USA Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Charlotte Charlotte Convention Center NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20241123_cec_db2_067

He is hopeful that NASCAR’s strategy on expansion is unbeatable. He also talks about how these opportunities would shape the sport to fit into a bigger picture. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also points out that the strategy might seem challenging to fit in given the important races that usually line up in the schedule.

He says, “Yeah, you can’t argue with that strategy at all. I had a lot of different feelings around growth change and if I ran Nascar, if I was in charge of Nascar, I would absolutely be seeking out these opportunities. This is a win for everyone. Anytime you can take your product and put it in front of a new audience, you truly believe in it and how great it can be. You absolutely want to share it with the world. Take it to places that it’s never been.

And that’s incredible. An opportunity to do that is something you have to seize. While at the same time, I have a lot of very nostalgic, rooted interest and passion around the history of the sport. So hanging on to those threads of the Wilkes Burrows and Rockingham and Richmond, some of these racetracks that had been on the schedule for a long time are trying to stay there. How do you do it all? How do you fit it all in there?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR faces challenges as it sets foot for international expansion

Further into the conversation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. extends his hand of support towards NASCAR for attempting to take on a bigger endeavor. However, he also mentions how incorporating new international races would be cumbersome and may take a toll on the drivers. Racing requires a lot of energy and traveling on top of that is a huge challenge.

NASCAR’s plan to take on the global roads is an exciting opportunity for fans to experience the essence of NASCAR. However, Dale also fears that the demand for the sport in other countries should not diminish its essence on its home ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other veteran drivers, like Denny Hamlin, too, made their views clear on the plan, suggesting NASCAR focus on their old racetracks.