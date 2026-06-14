Dale Jr. Admits Undermining His NASCAR Champ With Heartfelt Confession

Despite being hailed as the “cornerstone” and “mayor” of JR Motorsports, no one really believed Justin Allgaier would age like a fine wine. So, when he won at the “Tricky Triangle,” surviving 10 caution-filled laps and 18 lead changes in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Pocono Raceway, Dale Earnhardt couldn’t help but make a heartfelt confession.

“He’s a better race car driver than we maybe thought,” Dale Jr. admitted during the post-race media availability on Saturday. Allgaier’s victory marked his fifth this season and earned him 72 points. He now has 14 top-10 finishes, 12 top-5 finishes, and 842 points under his belt. Undoubtedly, Allgaier has been one of the most consistent drivers in the NOAP Series throughout the years, but his pairing with Andrew Overstreet as the crew chief seems to have extracted the most potential out of the car.

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“We’ve had him paired up with some really great crew chiefs, some people that were very important to my life and to JR Motorsports, Burdett and Jim. And we had a lot of success over the years […] I’m surprised, though, by the success that him and Overstreet have been able to put together. I mean, it’s really impressive,” Dale Jr. said while speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier.

2026 could even turn out to be the best season that Allgaier has had in the NOAPS since his debut in 2008. Even when he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship in the 2024 season, Allgaier had only won two races: Darlington in May and Michigan in August. But considering how the championship format worked then, the odds were in his favor.

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But the performance he has pulled off so far this season is seriously making Dale Jr. reconsider whatever benchmarks he had set for the 40-year-old earlier. So far in the 17 races, Allgaier has a strong average finish of 7.5, which, as it stands, is the best he has had all his career. His next best average finish came in the 2019 season: 9.0 with just one race win throughout the season. So, safe to say, even after all these years, his peak has just started, and even though he was planning to retire earlier, those plans might change quickly.

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Justin Allgaier on his retirement rumors

After these years spent behind the wheel for JR Motorsports, winning a championship and well over 25 race wins in the series (at the time), Allgaier had seriously considered retirement.

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“If you ask [Michael] Campbell [PR rep at JR Motorsports] in January, he would tell you that it was 100% I was retired. Actually, 105%. [I] don’t know what the future looks like. What I know is that I’m having probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career right now,” he told the media in Nashville earlier.

There was more than one reason he was considering retiring then. Dale Jr. had also mentioned that he had his family to focus on and a family business that he might feel obligated to attend to.

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“There are priorities in his life that are shifting… family, his kids, his family business up north. So, there are a lot of things that he has to prioritize that are changing, and I want to support him because he’s been so incredible for me,” Dale Jr. said.

Still, we cannot ignore that Allgaier is currently the strongest he has been throughout his career, and there seems to be nothing stopping him. He has a massive lead at the top of the points table right now, and heading into the Chase in the next couple of weeks, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if he clinches his second title, only further assuring that perhaps JR Motorsports had undermined his performance.