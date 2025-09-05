Dale Jr. and Wife Amy Relive Childhood Halloween Antics With Bizarre Family Stories

Last season, while most of the NASCAR world had its eyes set on Martinsville and the season finale at Phoenix, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s family found itself caught up in a tricky affair. After all, choosing the right spooky fit for trick-or-treating requires a lot of thought and may we say… effort? But oof, eventually his daughters figured it out. Nicole dressed as a minion, and Isla rocked a princess look from The Descendants. But now, as we approach the month of the spooky season, the Halloween chatter has already started among the couple. And hint, hint: what Amy had to say completely threw her husband off.

Speaking on the Bless Your Hardt podcast, Dale Jr. started off the conversation: “I can’t remember when I stopped trick-or-treating. You know, I think it was probably 12, 13. And there were all these like stories, these horror stories, and like riding on the school bus, other kids telling you about like people putting razorblades in apples and all kinds of weird stuff. It didn’t really happen. When did you quit dressing up?”

Amy, riding high spirits during Halloween last year, had plans to transform into Maleficent. But the real challenge was convincing Dale Jr. to get into the Halloween spirit. As the couple went on to reminisce about the good old Halloween days, Amy’s spooky antics had everyone shook. She said, ” Probably around 10, 11. Yeah, we did that. I did get to have a Halloween party once when I was like in middle school, and we did it in the garage, and we danced, and we had a little thing set up where you could put your hands through, and it touched creepy things. And so we had grapes for eyeballs, and we had Papa gave us cow parts. So we had a tongue. And intestines in there.”

Dale Jr., who was completely blindsided, reacted with shock, saying, ” For real? Yes. Holy s—, Amy. I bet her friends are like, ‘How was the party last night?’ Well, it was a cow tongue.”

Dale Jr., never one to get excited about Halloween, definitely had good Halloween childhood memories to share. Last year, Amy’s first idea was to dress him up as Captain Hook, a scheme she admitted required a bit of strategic timing. But her second suggestion was even more outlandish: a weird guy with blue hair, from one of the musicals that daughters love, possibly Hades from Hercules. Amy even found a silicone mask, complete with moles and wrinkles, while traveling. And Dale Jr.’s reaction?

Equal parts amusement and hesitation, he wasn’t too thrilled about hiding behind someone else’s face. And now the community waits to see the reveal of this year’s costumes, hopefully with Dale Jr. voluntarily taking efforts.

And just as Halloween brought out this humorous side of Dale Junior, a different kind of excitement followed soon after his return to Florence Motor Speedway for a Late Model Stock race. Dale Jr. didn’t shy away from disclosing his plans for the series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his plan for the CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour vision is turning heads, and for good reason. The NASCAR Hall of Famer isn’t just lending his name to the grassroots racing series he co-owns with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks; he is rolling up his sleeves and shaping its future. Speaking recently at Florence Speedway in South Carolina, Junior painted a clear picture of what is ahead: preserving the Tour while steering it toward smart, sustainable growth.

For Dale Jr., it is all about balance. The CARS Tour has built a reputation on authenticity, the kind of pure, unfiltered short-track racing that draws in racers, families, and diehard local fans. He has no interest in sanding down those rough edges that make it special. But at the same time, he knows the series has to evolve. That means increasing prize money, locking in more sponsorships, and finding ways to make racing more affordable for everyone, from up-and-comers scraping together a budget to establish teams chasing the next trophy.

He said, “We kind of know where we’re going to live and where our lane is. But our track guys want to race in front of people like that and get out and win and celebrate in a pretty good crowd. The track wants to take care of their folks and the people that race here weekly.”

With voices like Burton and Harvick offering driver insight, historic venues lending their charm, and fans from racing towns like Florence pouring into the stands, the CARS Tour’s evolution is a team effort. Every decision is scrutinized, from scheduling tweaks to race formats to cost-cutting measures that keep entry-level Bandolero racers and seasoned pros competing under the same spotlight.

Junior admits the process isn’t easy. Every track requires work, every community has its expectations, and every change has the potential to ripple through the racing ecosystem. But he is adamant that growth will never come at the cost of the series’ identity. The mission is clear: keep the racing raw, the opportunities rare, and the future bright for the grassroots community that fuels the sport.