Dale Jr & Wife Amy Forced to Take Tough Decision in House Against Daughter’s Wish

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wears multiple hats – broadcaster, podcast host, husband, father and devoted pet dad on a sprawling farm he shares with his wife Amy. From caring for his cat Buddy back in the early 2000s to cultivating a menagerie of donkeys, buffalo, dogs, and more, Dale has always had a deep connection to animals. His marriage to Amy has only deepened that bond. Together, he and Amy have turned their estate into a lively country retreat, blending family life with the joys and challenges of managing a growing farm.

Their farm life journey took a whimsical turn when YouTube and racer Cleetus McFarland surprised them with a pair of swans, fulfilling Amy’s long-time dream of having the elegant birds grace their property. Yet, much to their daughter’s dismay, the swans’ adventurous spirit and the realities of farm life mean Dale and Amy will need to rethink the layout of their beloved retreat. As they face this new challenge, how will they protect the swans while keeping the magic of their farm alive?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Tough Call That Left Dale Jr and Amy Torn

The family recently faced an unexpected challenge when their swans proved more adventurous than anticipated. In a Dirty Mo Media video, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained, “We are in a bit of pickles with the swans right now… I think I will have to send the swans off to another place, that’s better protected.” Amy added, “The pond isn’t the right spot to have the swans, to be honest, they’re not safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amy revealed “Isla, first thing she said after breakfast was, ‘let’s go feed the swans, we haven’t seen the swans,” , underscoring how much their daughter adores the birds. But the couple has had to keep the swans’ temporary relocation a secret, as the curious birds have been wandering far from their pond and facing potential danger from coyotes and foxes.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

After the swans were relocated for their safety, Amy explained that they are now staying with Sonny, a close friend and the Earnhardt family’s longtime property manager. Known for overseeing the family’s expansive property, including its lakes and natural surroundings, Sonny has also taken on the role of caring for the swans. Since the birds were a recent gift their well-being has become part of Sonny’s responsibilities, making him the trusted caretaker during this transition.

So, while Earnhardt Jr. tends to his sprawling 300-acre Dirty Mo Acres, he’s also steering JR Motorsports toward new strategic changes, showing that the same care and strategic thinking he applies at home are mirrored on the track.

JR Motorsports’ Calculated Play for Connor Zilisch’s Daytona Return

The team is making headlines as 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, recovering from a collarbone injury sustained during a Victory Lane celebration at Watkins Glen, is set to return to the track at Daytona International Speedway. Despite the injury, Zilisch continues to lead the Xfinity Series standings, reflecting the resilience and determination that Earnhardt instills in his team.

In a strategic move, JR Motorsports has arranged for Parker Kligerman to be on standby, ensuring the team’s readiness in case Zilisch requires further recovery time. This decision underscores Earnhardt’s commitment to his team’s well-being and success.

via Imago March 8, 2025, Avondale, Az, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series driver, CONNOR ZILISCH 88, prepares to qualify for the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ. Avondale USA – ZUMAa161 20250308_aaa_a161_059 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

With only three races remaining in the regular season, Connor Zilisch holds a narrow seven-point advantage over Justin Allgaier. Simply taking the green flag would allow him to collect points, and even if Parker Kligerman were to step in during the race, Zilisch would still gain from the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t the first time Zilisch has bounced back quickly from adversity. Earlier this year, he missed just one event at Texas Motor Speedway after suffering a back injury in a Talladega crash. Since returning, he’s been on an incredible streak, racking up 11 straight top-five finishes along with five victories.

As the Xfinity Series regular season nears its conclusion, all eyes are on Zilisch’s performance at Daytona and the leadership that Earnhardt continues to provide both at home and on the track.