Dale Jr. Backs Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Driver in $1 Million In-Season Challenge

NASCAR has thrown everything at the wall in 2025! And a surprising amount of it is sticking. From a bold new broadcast deal to fan-favorite returns like Rockingham and fresh road course stops like Lime Rock Park, this season has been anything but ordinary. Add in a new points format twist and the $1 million in-season tournament, and suddenly, every lap feels like playoff intensity.

The sport’s been busy reinventing itself while keeping its roots intact, and fans have noticed. But just when you thought the surprises were done, a Hall of Famer dropped his pick for who’s about to cash in big. And, surprise, surprise, it’s not a household favorite. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s latest vote of confidence may just shake up how fans look at the in-season challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. throws his support behind Chris Buescher

The In‑Season Challenge is a new, high-stakes tournament layered into the 2025 Cup schedule. Sixteen first-round matchups begin in Atlanta, progressing through a knockout format over five weeks. The seeding comes from drivers’ best finishes at Michigan, Mexico, and Pocono. First round: Atlanta. Next comes the Chicago street race, Sonoma, Dover, then the $1 million crown at Indianapolis.

AD

But all the fun and games (and prize money) are not just for the drivers themselves! Fans get in on the fun via NASCAR’s fantasy bracket challenge. Participants pick winners in every matchup. Points stack up with 10 for each correct Round 1 pick, 20 for Round 2, 40 for Round 3, 80 for Round 4, and 160 for the final round. Hit a perfect bracket at the end? You’ll win the grand prize: $1 million! Yes, you read that right. Like your favorite driver, you too can walk home with a million dollars.

And it’s not just the common fan who is excited about the bracket challenge. NASCAR veterans, notably Dale Jr., are pumped up for the competition too. Recently, he took to X to talk about his pick for the competition, “Who do you have winning the in‑season tournament? I got @Chris_Buescher.” And there’s a solid reason behind that.

Buescher, the 2015 Xfinity Champion, is coming off a solid season with RFK. While he has no wins to his name, Chris Buescher has nine top‑10s and three top‑5s in 17 races. He also excels on road courses, with consistent Sonoma performance and a strong season opener. Buescher has finished in the top 5 in his last three appearances at Sonoma. Plus, he managed 10th position in Chicago in 2023. That puts him in good stead for rounds two and three (Chicago & Sonoma).

The In-Season Challenge is no gimmick for drivers. Win the final matchup, and you pocket $1 million on top of regular-season points. It’s a rare mid-season payday that matters. And with Dale Jr. backing Buescher, the spotlight just got brighter. So, NASCAR fans… who’s your pick to pull off the bracket upset? Did you pick Buescher too, or the surging Tyler Reddick? Or maybe a bold dark horse like Carson Hocevar ready to shock the field? Either way, the $1 million question is on the table, and it’s anyone’s race to win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

William Byron is the favorite to win

While Dale Jr. is rallying fans behind Buescher, the real threat to the $1 million prize looms elsewhere. Despite being seeded just 18th, William Byron enters the In‑Season Challenge as the frontrunner. He’s the points leader and tops the series in driver rating. In fact, he’s favored to navigate the early rounds with ease.

Byron owns two victories at Atlanta since its 2022 reconfiguration and has a solid record on drafting tracks: 2 wins, 2 top‑5s, 4 top‑10s, and 181 laps led. With his opening-round opponent being Ryan Preece (No. 15 seed), he has a statistical edge. Betting odds agree. Byron is +500 with BetOnline.

Byron enters the tournament with a commanding 61% chance of reaching the Round of 8 and 38.1% odds of reaching the semifinals. That’s a massive vote of confidence for the Hendrick Motorsports star, whose consistency and experience on drafting tracks, as well as his 2025 performance, give him a clear edge. Among the entire bracket field, his progression odds are among the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for the big prize, Byron carries a 14% shot at winning the $1 million Challenge, putting him neck-and-neck with veterans Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe round out the top five. The margins are slim, but Byron’s recent speed and ability to avoid trouble make him a standout in the field. And while Dale Jr. may have his own pick, the brackets and stats are clearly waving the William Byron banner.