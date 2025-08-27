Dale Jr. Bids Big on Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR Driver to End Roger Penske’s Reign

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of NASCAR’s most beloved drivers, especially remembered for his time with Hendrick Motorsports. Throughout his career, Dale Jr. made the NASCAR playoffs eight times, showcasing remarkable consistency and competitiveness at the sport’s highest level. With such a solid playoff presence, Dale Jr. often became a key voice in racing discussions, weighing in on the intense competition for the championship each year.

This year, his focus has turned to the current crop of contenders as he evaluates who might finally end Roger Penske’s dominant run. As the NASCAR playoffs heat up, the spotlight is on which driver can break through and claim the top prize, with Dale Jr.’s picks lending an exciting perspective to the title chase.

Dale Jr.’s bet on Byron’s breakout

Team Penske’s dominance in NASCAR has been nothing short of historic, securing the last three consecutive Cup Series championships from 2022 through 2024. Joey Logano captured titles in 2022 and 2024, while Ryan Blaney claimed the championship in 2023, illustrating Penske’s incredible depth and consistency. This unprecedented run places Team Penske clearly ahead among NASCAR’s elite.

In 2025, Penske continues to flex its muscles with all three Cup Series drivers. Logano, Blaney, and Austin Cindric all have qualified for the playoffs, signaling another strong championship push. The team combines experienced leadership, top-tier crew chiefs, and proven race-winning cars that have thrived both on the big oval and technical tracks alike.

Amid this backdrop, Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR legend himself and a longtime voice in the paddock, has thrown his support behind William Byron as the most likely Hendrick Motorsports driver to challenge Penske’s reign. “I’m gonna go with my guy Byron. They’re very consistent. I think Byron might pull it off,” said Dale Jr.

Byron’s 2025 season backs this optimism. He’s displayed impressive consistency with multiple top-five finishes and stage points. And most importantly, he won the regular-season championship, crushing Chase Elliott’s hopes in the penultimate race. Thus, he makes for a formidable playoff competitor. And as Dale Jr. pointed out, even the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Still, Dale Jr. tempers his pick with caution: “I’d probably change my mind after the first round.” Dale Jr. is very well aware of the unpredictability of the playoffs and Byron’s past postseason performances that saw ups and downs. While Byron has made it to the playoffs consecutively for the last five seasons, the championship title has always eluded him. At the end of it all, Byron’s growth and motivation, paired with Penske’s winning pedigree, have set the stage for a thrilling battle in NASCAR’s 2025 playoffs.

While Byron is a formidable opponent, Ryan Blaney is still considered the favorite by many to reclaim his crown.

Why Ryan Blaney can reclaim his title?

With Dale Jr.’s vote of confidence in William Byron, NASCAR analyst TJ Majors throws his hat in the ring, ironically, behind Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. “Ryan Blaney, that’s my pick. I mean you we end the year with arguably Blaney’s all best tracks. So how do you go against that?” This shoutout highlights Blaney’s impressive momentum heading into the 2025 playoffs.

Blaney secured his playoff spot this year by winning two crucial races. First, he won at Nashville and then the regular-season finale at Daytona. The latter showcased his ability to close the season strong. Talladega and Charlotte Roval, two key playoff tracks, have been particularly favorable to him.

At Charlotte Roval, Blaney has one win, two top fives, and five top-10 finishes in seven starts. Similarly, at Talladega, across 22 starts, he boasts three wins, six top-five finishes, and eight top-10s. Thus, it is very likely that Blaney will reach the Championship 4 and be a strong contender for the ultimate prize.

His 2025 campaign reflects a driver hitting peak form, especially evident from his last six races, where he finished no lower than eighth, including his Daytona victory. This strong finish contrasts sharply with a challenging start to the season marred by seven DNFs. This included five crashes and two engine failures, tying him for the most DNFs in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

Despite early adversity, Blaney’s resilience and consistent late-season results make him a legitimate contender to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship and extend Team Penske’s hold on the Bill France Cup. His ability to excel on high-pressure tracks with crucial playoff implications sets him apart as a contender primed to challenge both Byron and Penske’s dominance. With Dale Jr. backing Byron and Majors eyeing Blaney, the playoffs promise a compelling storyline as these rivals vie to shake up NASCAR’s status quo.