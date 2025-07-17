Dale Jr. Blames Ty Gibbs’ Own Reputation for the Backlash That Never Seems to End

“I pull in my (pit) box, and by the rules, the first-place car that’s going in, it’s my right of way.” This is how Ty Gibbs has decided to defend himself, after clipping a member of Brad Keselowski’s pit crew during the Toyota Save Mart 350. Although NASCAR has since confirmed that Gibbs was within the rules, the incident has sparked heated backlash, with many criticizing the move as reckless, even if technically legal. And now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has weighed in on the controversy.

Earnheardt has acknowledged the fact that Gibbs didn’t technically break a rule but states that he still bears responsibility. While praising Ty’s talent, Junior made it clear. Repeated aggressive actions, especially around pit crews, cannot be ignored and will only build on his reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“But he built that narrative,” said Dale Jr. about Ty’s aggressive nature

Ty Gibbs comes from a rich legacy. He is the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer and former NFL coach Joe Gibbs. Ty began racing go-karts and late models in North Carolina before moving on to the ARCA Menards Series and Xfinity Series, where Joe Gibbs Racing fielded cars for him starting in 2019.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And he officially joined JGR’s Cup Series roster in 2024, competing full-time in the No. 54 Toyota Camry under his grandfather’s team. But after Joe Gibbs’ son JD’s death in 2019, followed by Coy’s in 2022, Ty became part of the new succession narrative, now alongside new leadership brought in to help steer the organization forward.

However, Ty has a reputation for being fiercely aggressive on the track. He is known for seizing every opportunity and driving hard, even when it raises controversy. During the race at Sonoma, Ty Gibbs drew criticism after a pit road incident involving Brad Keselowski’s crew. As Gibbs entered his pit store, he clipped a tire carrier from Keselowski’s adjacent pit box, sparking a brief scuffle between the RFK and JGR pit crews. Though it appeared reckless, NASCAR ruled Gibbs acted within the rules, saying lead cars are allowed to drive through up to 3 adjacent pit boxes. No penalties were issued, and JGR officials defended the move as legal and strategic.

Still, many viewed the maneuvers as unnecessarily aggressive, reinforcing Gibbs’ controversial reputation. RFK’s crew was visibly upset, and while some, like RFK crew chief Jeremy Bullins, acknowledged the legality—“It sucks, but it is what it is”—others saw it as a safety risk.

And now with Dale Junior reflecting on his reputation, he didn’t hold back. “But he created that narrative through his actions. He’s a freaking talented driver, particularly on the road courses. He smoked our ass in the Xfinity Series when he was there. So he belongs. He’s earned the ride. But his actions, sometimes on track, are just odd.”

Just take the Martinsville 2022 example. During the Dead-on-Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway, a critical round of the eight-playoff event, Ty Gibbs and teammate Brandon Jones were locked in a fiery battle for the win and a spot in the championship 4.

And after multiple overtime restarts, Ty Gibbs, already locked into the clash on points, made a bold decision. On the final lap’s Turn 1, he rammed Jones so forcefully that Jones spun into the outside wall, effectively ending his championship hopes and elevating Gibbs into the lead at the caution. And for Jones, the hit was personal. He went on to say, “And Ty, I have always been kind of friends, but lost all respect today… I didn’t expect to get wrecked into turn 1.”

Even co-host T.J. added, saying, ” It’s not his first offense. When you’re a repeat offender, you bring it on yourself. But Ty is very talented. We all thought he’d win multiple times already. He’s had struggles, but he started strong in the Cup Series, and he’s great at road courses.” Dale Jr. even defended Ty Gibbs, saying that he didn’t do anything wrong. But also wants to improve the situation and suggests that NASCAR could have a chat with Ty Gibbs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick sides with Ty Gibbs’ Sonoma race incident, blaming the team

Kevin Harvick has weighed in on the aftermath of the controversial Brad Keselowski pit road incident at Sonoma, and he stands firmly in defense of Ty Gibbs. The pit-lane flare-up, which ignited tension between the crews, has sparked ongoing debate across the NASCAR community. Harvick, a seasoned analyst and host, offered a very pointed perspective, stirring the blame away from Gibbs and toward the tire carrier involved.

Drawing on his own experience behind the wheel, Hardwick was clear and unapologetic in his assessment. He goes on to say, “ And NASCAR said that as well. My advice to the guy carrying the tires move your tires. You don’t want to get hit by the car, so move your tires. That’s your responsibility, not the driver’s.” Emphasizing the accountability of crew members when navigating the chaotic environment of pit stops.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even reflected on how he handled situations during his career, noting, “When I was the driver and I felt the tire carrier was swinging around too wide and was affecting the way I was getting into the (pit) wall, I’d brush him, for sure.” It’s a mindset he believes drivers adopt when trying to maintain rhythm and timing during green flag pit cycles.

Summing up his stance, Kevin said that, “ He (Brad’s tire changer) can be frustrated all he wants. I don’t know why he wants to go over and blame it on the team (Gibbs’) guys. It’s just a bad reaction from the tire carrier, and in my opinion, 100 percent his problem to deal with. Get out of the way of the car. The tire carrier just needs to get out of the freaking way.”