Dale Jr. Brands Kevin Harvick the New Age ‘Messiah’ for NASCAR’s Upcoming Talent

Kevin Harvick played a pivotal role in launching Ryan Preece’s NASCAR career, beginning with a standout performance at a Modified Tour race at Stafford Motor Speedway in 2018. Harvick, who had lent his name as the event’s sponsor, watched closely as Preece dominated on his home track. Impressed by Preece’s short-track skill and racecraft, Harvick took it upon himself to advocate for the young driver, personally reaching out to key Cup Series team owners. His endorsement helped elevate Preece’s profile in a crowded field of prospects, ultimately paving the way for a part-time ride, and later a full-time seat, with JTG Daugherty Racing, now known as Hyak Motorsports as of the 2025 season.

Harvick’s backing gave weight to Preece’s name, helping him stand out to decision-makers who might have otherwise overlooked him. It was a pivotal gesture, transforming one local race into the launchpad for a long-term Cup Series career. But Preece wasn’t the only young talent Harvick quietly mentored. There’s more to the story, and it includes some of NASCAR’s current headliners whose paths were similarly shaped by Harvick’s behind-the-scenes influence.

Dale Jr. reveals Kevin Harvick’s hidden role in shaping NASCAR’s underdogs

In a recent episode of Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a revealing exchange between Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace that underscored Kevin Harvick’s quiet reach behind the scenes. Dale Jr. spotlighted how Harvick has quietly propped up struggling drivers, often stepping in when no one else would. “A lot of people don’t realize just how many drivers Kevin’s reached out to,” Dale said, revealing how Harvick called several racers. “He helps them get the mental side right.”

Dale emphasized, referring to conversations Harvick has had with up-and-comers like Bubba Wallace during his own Legends car comeback. Bubba, fresh off his Brickyard victory, recounted how Harvick had reached out during a tough stretch in his Legends car days. “Come run with us in our outfit. It’ll be better,” Harvick had told him.

Ryan Preece’s entire NASCAR trajectory, in fact, shifted thanks to Harvick. “The JTG thing? That never happens without Kevin,” Preece admitted, crediting Harvick for orchestrating the early pieces of his career. The same applied when it came time to get a seat with Stewart-Haas Racing again, it was Kevin pulling strings, offering guidance, and looping in his wife Delana as part of that support structure. But this wasn’t just about sponsorships or contracts, it was personal. Preece recounted nights in the race shop where Harvick and Delana would hang out, blasting NWA and Young Dolph, bonding over music as much as motors. “Delana throws up a song and I answer with Biggie emojis,” he laughed. That level of closeness isn’t common in NASCAR garages.

When Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away at Daytona in 2001, it was Kevin Harvick who was suddenly thrust into the seat of the iconic No. 3 car, rebranded as the No. 29. That moment forever tied Harvick to the Earnhardt family. Fast forward to 2025, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t just reflecting on Harvick’s historic rise but the ripple effect of his quiet influence on the next generation of drivers.

RFK Racing’s late-season momentum grows

Since joining RFK Racing full-time in 2025, Ryan Preece has been carving out the strongest stretch of his Cup career. With three top‑10 finishes in just his first eight starts, including a podium run at Las Vegas and a top‑5 at the Brickyard, he’s quietly pushing RFK up the standings. In the past eight races, the organization posted five top‑10s, nearly doubling their laps led while cutting their DNFs from nine to just one. Thanks to consistent speed and strong pit-stop performance, Preece is now sitting just outside the playoff cut line with only a 42‑point gap to teammate Chris Buescher. His metrics are solid too, NASCAR Insights rates him among the top 10 in passing efficiency, pit crew performance, and restarts, often outperforming race winners in key categories.

RFK’s internal dynamics are also shifting in their favor. The team has fully embraced a three-car format, its first since 2016, and is now showing consistent pace across the board. With Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher leading the charge, Preece’s strengths on short tracks and mile‑and‑a‑halves have complemented Buescher’s road course and intermediate prowess. Preece himself highlighted the growing chemistry in the RFK garage, explaining how “Brad’s super detailed. Chris is just really freaking good… I’m good at short tracks.” With 14 races left before the postseason, experts say tracks like Iowa, Watkins Glen, and Daytona are ripe for breakout performances from the No. 60 team especially if Preece continues building on his career-best campaign so far this year.

Kevin Harvick has quietly become the patron saint of NASCAR’s overlooked, guiding struggling drivers like Ryan Preece, mentoring Bubba Wallace during pivotal lows, and stitching together careers with calls that changed lives. Dale Earnhardt Jr., too, has stood in that same circle, championing underdogs and investing in the future through JR Motorsports and public advocacy. Together, they’ve shaped a support system that NASCAR’s rising and rebounding drivers now depend on.