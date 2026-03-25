Dale Jr. Calls Out the Intimidator’s Legendary Ally for Hijacking HoF Speech With a Bitter Rant

A Hall of Fame induction should celebrate a career, but a moment in Kirk Shelmerdine’s 2023 speech soured it for Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shelmerdine is the same person who was responsible for leading Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress Racing to four NASCAR Cup Series titles as a crew chief. While his Hall of Fame speech was mostly reminiscent of the old days, Dale Earnhardt Jr. regrets one of his opinions from that day.

Dale Jr. rebukes Shelmerdine for cussing NASCAR

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“A very long way from whatever the f*** that is they’re running now” was Shelmerdine’s opinion of the current generation NASCAR cars. In his eyes, the old cars were actually stock cars, unlike today’s complex electronics-heavy vehicles.

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It is hard to keep a leash on old-timers and veterans of the sport. Usually, they tend to strong-arm their opinions without trying to make them palatable for any PR agenda. Most of these legends from the 90s were tough-natured, blue-collar participants for whom every race was like going to war.

As such, it is natural that they have a certain aversion to the sport as it is right now and its vehicles. But Earnhardt Jr. believes that Kirk Shelmerdine should’ve held back that day instead of cussing out NASCAR.

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“One of the things that I wish he hadn’t have done, and he didn’t have to do it. He gets up during his speech for the Hall of Fame. He’s getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is on the stage in front of the entire industry. He got so freaking mad about the NextG car that he cussed it.

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“When talking about race cars, I was like, ‘Kirk, you didn’t have to do that, you know. Just, you know, just be happy about your career, you know, and this is a Hall of Fame and not the time or the place.’ But when you bring those guys around, they’re going to tell you what they think, and they don’t have filters on them.”

There is no debate about who is right or wrong here. An old-timer like Shelmerdine believes that there is no need to hide what he thinks, even though it might feel slightly bold or inappropriate for an occasion like the Hall of Fame ceremony.

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However, for Dale Jr., who deals with the media on a daily basis, it is necessary to stay under control. It’s important to know what to speak and when. The JRM owner stays tight-lipped in most situations and hardly criticizes the sport on platforms, which might make it look negative. It is mostly a difference of opinion between two legends from a different era.

While he may slightly disagree with Kirk Shelmerdine, Dale Jr. is equally grateful to NASCAR for its alumni program.

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Dale Jr. pats NASCAR on the back for alumni program

Darlington is known for being the track that has some of the best throwback schemes. Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports’ attempt to bring back the blue and yellow Wrangler scheme was one of the best on track this weekend.

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But there is another aspect of the weekend that Dale Jr. especially appreciates and loves. “I love the alumni program, because you get to get Darrell Waltrip telling you what he’s really been thinking. Yeah. You know what I’m saying?”

“I only wanted to mention that because I found it interesting to me, and yeah, Darlington’s going to be the weekend where it kind of like picks at some of those old wounds. But the alumni program is great. Great job, NASCAR. I love seeing all the historic names out there.”

Dale Jr.’s sentiments were definitely echoed by the audience, who loved the presence of the veterans on track at Darlington. It was thanks to the NASCAR alumni program that the audience was able to relish Darrell Waltrip’s iconic race start again.

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Had it not been for the program, many among the audience would’ve never gotten a chance to witness it.