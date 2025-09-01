Dale Jr. Can’t Hide His Emotions for Childhood Track as He Continues His CARS Tour Schedule

There is a certain magic when a racer returns to their roots, and for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Florence Motor Speedway was like stepping into a Time Machine. Long before the championships, the packed grandstands, and the roar of the Daytona crowd, a teenage Junior was cutting his teeth on short tracks across the Southeast, trading paint at places like Myrtle Beach, Concord, North Wilkesboro, and South Boston. By 19, he was wheeling a No. 3 Buick with grit, battling both family and fierce locals, soaking up wisdom from crew chief Gary Hargett. Fast forward to 2025, and as he rolled back onto the Florence asphalt, every lap felt like a reunion with the young phenom he once was.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the night wasn’t without its hurdles; the No. 8 machine was forced to take on a ballast after failing pre-race technical inspection for being underweight. Still, Junior tipped his hat to the tour’s unwavering fairness and fierce competitiveness. A hard-fought P18 finish told the story of a track that demands precision, punishes mistakes, and rewards only the sharpest competitors.

Speaking post-race, Junior gave his verdict on his race. He said, “Well, I always ran here when I was younger in the 90s. Ran a lot of laps here. And I like the track. I had a tough night tonight, but I enjoy racing here. Just like the challenge of the racetrack, it’s one of the harder tracks, I think that these guys come to. A lot of guys I talk to will be like, man, it’s tough to figure this place out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Late Model Stock feature delivered pure short track drama as championship rivals went wheel to wheel, with Landen Lewis bagging his fourth win of the season after holding off JR Motorsports’ Connor Hall in our tense closing battle. With just three rounds left in the 2025 season, the fight is burning hotter than ever. Meanwhile, in the Pro Late Model division, rising phenom Keelan Harvick, son of co-owner Kevin Harvick, made good use of his pole position, controlling the pace from the drop of the green to secure yet another statement victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Circling back, Hall of Famer Dale Jr. added post-race, “I didn’t think it would be that technical. But you’re kind of hit and miss every time you show up. I’ll have a really, really good car, and then the next time you just struggle. I kind of love that uncertainty and challenge.” Grandstands brimmed with fans, a testament to the tour’s grassroots heartbeat.

Earnhardt Jr.’s return not only drew national attention but also shone a light on the CARS Tour’s vital role as a proving ground for the sport’s future stars, an arena where grit, skill, and heart matter more than name recognition. And now, as Junior’s passion for grassroots has been under fire from Jeff Burton, he now weighs in on his future potential plans for the CARS Tour.

AD

Dale Jr. announces bigger prize money as part of plans for CARS Tour

Since 2023, Junior, alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, has focused on building a strong yet accessible racing platform that supports competitors at every level. At Florence, Junior piloted his iconic No. 8 Late Model Stock while connecting with fans, media, and fellow racers, showcasing a commitment to preserving local track culture while steering the tour toward long-term success. Junior has outlined his vision for the CARS Tour’s future, emphasizing growth while staying true to grassroots racing roots. Speaking as both the driver and co-owner, he highlighted his goals of expanding the series, ensuring stability, and boosting prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “I think that we run a particular car that’s always going to stay in one lane, where we’re never going to leave these type of racetracks and go to better venues. We love the grassroots connection. We love what these vibe and energy that you get when you’re at a racetrack like Florence or any of the other tracks we run at. So, we kind of know where we’re gonna live and where our lane is, but… we want purses to get bigger, we want our sponsorships and all the people investing in the series to get larger.”

This approach has involved examining every aspect of event operations. Junior noted that conversations with teams continue to focus on what matters most to competitors, whether it’s his prize money distributed throughout the field or finding waste to ensure every participant feels rewarded, no matter their finishing position. Junior has really taken a lot onto his plate, and it is only a matter of time before we see how his plan unfolds.