“We got to make sure this is inside the car now so the window net doesn’t trip me up.” Austin Dillon said these cautious words after he stood on the driver’s side window sill in victory lane at Richmond Raceway. Things went smoothly, and the Richard Childress Racing driver could return home without an injury. The only reason why he could be doubly cautious was that a Dale Jr.’s Xfinity Series star already faced the worst. But now, the latter is ready to come back.

Connor Zilisch, the rookie who leads the Xfinity Series championship standings, is in a dire spot. After breaking his collarbone unexpectedly at Watkins Glen, Zilisch sent ripples of concern through the NASCAR community. However, people can be reassured now, as Zilisch is already looking forward to his next victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The road is clear for Dale Jr.’s star

The 19-year-old breathes fire whenever he races, and that is how Connor Zilisch owns 6 victories in 2025 alone. However, the Watkins Glen racetrack extracted a painful cost for his ecstatic race-defending win. As the No. 88 JR Motorsports team doused him with water, Zilisch’s foot slipped on the wet windowsill of his car. Thus, Zilisch broke his collarbone.

AD

The mishap generated concerns about needing a second medical waiver this season, after Zilisch had needed one after his Talladega injury. Like the earlier accident in April, Zilisch’s second injury also unfolded during a short break, as the Xfinity Series did not race in Richmond. Hence, Zilisch underwent surgery last Tuesday.

No sooner had Dale Jr.’s star added a plate and screws to his collarbone than he was ready for his next adventure. On Monday afternoon, Connor Zilisch was featured in the preliminary entry list for Friday’s race. This means that Zilisch would not have to ask for a medical waiver again, throwing no shade on his championship run.

Journalist Zach Sturniolo updated on X: “JR Motorsports has confirmed to #NASCAR.com that Connor Zilisch is currently slated to compete in Friday’s @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race at @DAYTONA.”

Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, is continuing to monitor this ‘group decision.’ He emphasized how Connor Zilisch needs to be more careful on a superspeedway like Daytona, which is prone to easy crashes. So, Marks and Dale Jr. are in cahoots to ensure Zilisch’s smooth return: “It’s kind of a day-by-day deal right now. This will be a big week to see how his rehab goes and his comfort level and all that stuff. And it could end up being a game-time decision. I know that we all want him back in the race car. He wants to be back in the race car. JRM wants him to be back in the race car. But we’ve got to make smart decisions.”

As Dale Jr.’s young prodigy navigates his return to NASCAR racetracks, his peers are worried about him. But at the same time, they would repeat what Zilisch did.

Boldly declaring daredevil intentions

Well, what Connor Zilisch underwent sent chills through the NASCAR garage. Christopher Bell did not even want to see the video. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said, “I heard about it and all my friends are texting me, like, ‘Oh my gosh, did you see this?’ And they’re sending me the video of it. I can’t open it. I won’t watch it. That’s too grueling. I’m not going to watch.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the same time, however, Bell has no problem with continuing to celebrate like Zilisch. “But I can promise you, I’ve done my last car stand for a while, that’s for sure.”

NASCAR prohibits drivers from jumping up and down on their cars in Victory Lane. That is because of the potential that it would have on the integrity of the car before it goes through post-race technical inspection. Since such a restriction is already imposed on drivers, they can only express their glorious emotions by climbing on top. Hence, Ross Chastain is all for doing it despite Dale Jr.’s mentee’s crippling fall.

The watermelon farmer said, “We’re good. It’s recommended to do that. No hesitation here. If we’re smashing watermelons, we’re doing OK. It is a good reminder that there’s dangerous things in life everywhere we go.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Elliott broke his leg while snowboarding just before a race weekend in 2023. That derailed most of his season and partially contributed to missing the playoffs. Nevertheless, the Hendrick Motorsports driver sanctioned Zilisch’s actions: “Stuff happens. That’s life. The guy was enjoying a great day. He messed up. It was an accident. I don’t fault him for enjoying his moment. He rightfully earned that and whatever he wants to do, he should do it. … If something warranted a climb, yeah absolutely [I’d do it].”

Evidently, Connor Zilisch’s return to the racetrack will be further encouraging to his peers. Now that the prodigy is back, let us see how he will perform amidst his injury.