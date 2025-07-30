Dale Jr. Cryptically Hints More Big Track Cuts After NASCAR’s Mexico City Axe

The 2025 NASCAR race in Mexico City was meant to be a landmark moment. It was a bold swing at international expansion, roaring engines echoing through Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. But after just one run, the experiment seems over before it truly began. According to Jordan Bianchi, the Cup Series won’t return to Mexico City in 2026, with one beloved track (depending on how you look at it) poised to reclaim its spot on the calendar.

That news alone was enough to stir up debate, but it’s what Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to say that really got people talking. Always measured, rarely cryptic. Dale Jr.’s sudden, teasing comment has sparked a new wave of speculation. Because if Mexico was just the beginning, well, fans are starting to ask: what’s the next big domino to fall?

NASCAR’s big schedule shake-up might just be getting started

Breaking news! It’s official (almost)! NASCAR is likely pulling the plug on its Mexico City venture, at least for now. After returning to international racing with a 2025 stop at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the Cup Series won’t be back in 2026. The decision, first reported by Jordan Bianchi, comes down to timing.

With the FIFA Men’s World Cup taking over Mexican venues that summer, scheduling and logistics became too complicated. While the idea isn’t completely off the table for the future (2027 remains a possibility), the sudden shift has fans raising eyebrows. To fill the gap, NASCAR is dusting off an old favorite.

It’s the Chicagoland Speedway. Located in Joliet, Illinois, the 1.5-mile oval has been largely dormant since 2019, after a mix of declining attendance and lackluster racing pushed it off the calendar. But now, with NASCAR moving away from the Chicago Street Race and riding high on the success of intermediate ovals, Chicagoland is suddenly back in the conversation. According to Bianchi, the plan for 2026 is close to being finalized.

Then came Dale Earnhardt Jr. with a curveball. Quoting the report on X, Dale Jr. wrote: “And this ain’t the last big domino to fall I hear.” Cryptic? yes. But also telling. The Hall of Famer doesn’t usually stir the pot unless something is brewing behind the scenes. His message has fans and insiders buzzing over what other dramatic changes might be in the works for the Cup Series schedule.

Turns out, Mexico City isn’t the only track getting cut. NASCAR has already confirmed it’s not returning to the Chicago Street Circuit next season either. Instead, the sport will head west for a new twist. As you might know, NASCAR is going to race at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in 2026. Like Mexico, Chicago’s streets could return in 2027, but it’s clear NASCAR is already reworking its roadmap.

As the schedule continues to shift, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s comment feels less like a throwaway remark and more like a warning shot.

Did Carson Hocevar predict the fate of Chicagoland Speedway?

Last month, Carson Hocevar sparked a wave of speculation when he took to social media after visiting the long-dormant Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. His posts, which included snapshots of the overgrown but still structurally sound facility, caught fans off guard. It wasn’t just the photos that got attention; it was the timing. With NASCAR looking for a 2026 replacement for Mexico City, suddenly Hocevar’s quiet visit didn’t seem so random.

In a follow-up iRacing livestream, the Spire Motorsports driver casually dropped what sounded like a spoiler. “I’m gonna be so pumped for Chicagoland next year.” While it was far from an official confirmation back then, Hocevar’s confidence was enough to stir fans and fuel theories. In his YouTube vlog, he even pointed out areas around the track that might need attention before NASCAR can return, showing surprising insight for someone who was just a kid when the venue was in its heyday.

Chicagoland Speedway, a 1.5-mile D-shaped oval, was one of NASCAR’s most modern tracks when it opened in 2001. The last NASCAR Cup Series event held there was in 2019. In the Camping World 400, Alex Bowman captured his first career win in a thrilling battle against Kyle Larson. Unfortunately, the venue was dropped from the calendar in 2020 due to the pandemic. It never made a comeback, falling victim to declining attendance and shifting priorities within the sport.

Now, thanks in part to NASCAR’s Gen-7 car delivering consistently strong races on intermediate ovals, fan interest in Chicagoland has been reignited. Hocevar’s visit and Bianchi’s latest post have turned the spotlight back on Joliet. Whether Hocevar had inside knowledge or simply made a lucky guess, one thing’s for sure: the buzz around Chicagoland Speedway is very real.

