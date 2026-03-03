Dale Jr. Defends CARS Tour Winner With 3-Word Verdict as Late Race Drama Ignites Cars Tour Fury

Chaos and the CARS Tour have gone hand in hand more than a few times, and when tempers flare, they rarely cool off quietly. The series, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., has seen its share of door-slamming battles and post-race confrontations, but this one stood out. The latest flashpoint came during the doubleheader at Southern National Motorsports Park, where a hard-fought finish quickly turned personal. The winner barely had time to celebrate before an angry rival stormed over. If there was one clear takeaway from the aftermath, it was that Dale Jr. was not going to leave his driver to handle it alone.

“I know it’s a difficult spot for being a series owner and owner of the car that actually won the race,” Dale Jr. said. “You never want to see anybody get put into the wall, but I don’t know that it was truly intentional, just really hard racing for a win. I’m sure Doug probably doesn’t see it that way, but Doug’s very passionate and we’re thankful to have him as part of the Cars Tour.”

That statement summed up the chaos following the finish of the Folsom Fence Supply 125. Caden Kvapil had just edged out the field in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour event, but it was far from a smooth run to the checkered flag.

On the final restart, Doug Barnes Jr. pulled alongside him, door-to-door off Turn 2. Through Turns 3 and 4, the racing tightened. The 19-year-old drifted up the track, Barnes was squeezed into the wall, and the momentum instantly shifted.

Kvapil drove away with the win, while Barnes was left with frustration and a third-place finish.

What happened next drew as much attention as the finish itself. The 29-year-old marched over to Kvapil’s car while he was still strapped in and shoved him through the window net in a heated exchange that lasted only seconds before officials stepped in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloRacing (@floracing)

Among those defusing the moments were Dale Earnhardt’s granddaughter and Dale Jr.’s niece, Karysn Elledge, and her sister, Kennedy, who quickly separated the drivers.

The clip spread across social media in no time, with fans praising Karysn for stepping in without hesitation and keeping the situation from spiraling further; however, it was Kennedy’s face and actions that set the two drivers apart.

And, in an honest admission, Karysn immediately clarified the misunderstanding.

As the dust begins to settle, it is clear that Dale Jr. has no interest in letting the situation linger. The 19-year-old driver has also taken responsibility for his part in the incident.

“He was a little upset, which I would be too,” Caden Kvapil admitted. “He had a good restart, and I got into [turn] three a little deep, hit some water, and slid up into his door. My right front made contact with his left front, and it just kind of connected us. I was trying to steer out of it, the whole corner. Unfortunately, I got him into the wall and probably hurt his car a little bit…I’m sorry to him.”

What began as a heated confrontation has since cooled. With Dale Jr.’s measured response and Kvapil’s public apology, the situation appears to have ended on relatively amicable terms. Still, Dale Jr. has never shied away from a little bumping and rubbing on the racetrack, and there is a reason for that.

Dale Jr. remains fascinated by the Intimidator’s stubbornness to win

While Dale Jr. recently stepped in to cool tensions over what some called hard racing, he remains struck by one defining trait of his father: an almost stubborn refusal to lose.

That “whatever it takes” mindset is what impresses Junior most, and it brings him back to the 1987 All-Star Race, won by Dale Earnhardt.

That night was anything but simple. Bill Elliott dominated the exhibition, leading 121 of the first 125 laps before the race came down to a 10-lap shootout. On the final charge, Elliott made his move low off Turn 4.

Earnhardt blocked, the two made contact, and the Intimidator was sent sliding through the trioval grass. Somehow, he kept the car straight, rejoined the track still in front, and never looked back. Elliott’s late charge ended with a cut tire, and Earnhardt held off Terry Labonte and Tim Richmond to secure the win.

“I don’t know that I can honestly say I see that in a lot of drivers, or have seen that in other drivers in the past. He just wouldn’t concede. He just fought as hard as he could to win that race, and if you go back and watch it, I think it kind of explains itself, but that sort of terribly stubborn refusal to concede [attitude] was so interesting to me,” Junior said.

For Dale Jr., that sequence says it all. He has often said his father did not always have the fastest car, just the strongest will. That unwillingness to concede and fight-no-matter-what mentality is what stayed with him.

It is also a standard he used to measure his own career, pointing to races like the 2004 Daytona 500, where he had to muscle his way forward without much drafting help. Greatness is not always about speed; sometimes, it is about how hard you are willing to fight when it matters most.