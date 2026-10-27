Dale Jr. Demands Stolen Championship Points Back as NASCAR Finally Returns $10,000 Fine in Heartfelt Gesture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. charged from 11th to first in the final 5 laps of the 2004 EA Sports 500 at Talladega, passing Kevin Harvick on Lap 186 before holding him off by 0.117 seconds. The No. 8 Chevrolet driver led a race-high 78 laps and secured his fifth victory at the superspeedway. But when an NBC reporter asked what winning there for the fifth time meant, Junior brought up his father’s 10 Talladega victories and delivered an unfiltered response. That answer cost him $10,000 and 25 championship points, and now, more than two decades later, NASCAR has revisited the controversial penalty with an unexpected gesture.

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“Ten thousand dollars. S***. I guess they give me my money back. Donated to the foundation, that’s pretty cool. Where’s the points?” Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a familiar complaint after NASCAR donated $10,000 to his foundation, revisiting the fine he received after his fifth Talladega victory in 2004.

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The donation came more than two decades after his post-race profanity cost him money and championship points. While Junior appreciated NASCAR supporting his charitable work, he wasn’t ready to let the sanctioning body forget the rest of that punishment. The money had found a new purpose, but those 25 points were still missing.

Earnhardt Jr. revealed the contribution while discussing his foundation’s recent fundraising event, which featured the Red Clay Strays and raised more than $700,000. NASCAR’s $10,000 donation will be added to that total, supporting the organization’s efforts to help young people.

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The gesture traces back to the 2004 EA Sports 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Earnhardt Jr. charged through the field in the closing laps, passing Kevin Harvick before securing his fifth victory at the Alabama track. When an NBC reporter asked what winning there 5 times meant, Junior brought up his late father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., who had won at Talladega 10 times.

“Well, it don’t mean s*** right now, dude,” Junior replied during the live broadcast.

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The remark earned him a $10,000 fine and a 25-point championship deduction. The penalty dropped him from first to second in the standings behind Kurt Busch, with seven races remaining. Earnhardt Jr. appealed the decision, but NASCAR upheld the punishment.

The donation doesn’t reverse the original sanction. Instead, the money that once came out of Earnhardt Jr.’s pocket is now going toward a cause he supports. And the timing gives the story an additional layer of irony.

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In 2026, NASCAR introduced a swear-jar promotion during the Chase, pledging $5 for every curse word heard over team radios. The campaign turns drivers’ unfiltered reactions into a fan-facing contest, a very different treatment of profanity from the penalty Junior received in 2004.

The circumstances aren’t exactly the same. Earnhardt Jr.’s fine followed a profanity-laced answer during a live television interview, while the current promotion focuses on team radio communications. Still, the contrast is hard to ignore. What once cost him $10,000 and valuable points has become part of NASCAR’s promotional activity.

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Dale Jr. isn’t suggesting the donation settles the old dispute, either. He knows the points probably wouldn’t have changed the final championship outcome, but that doesn’t mean he thinks NASCAR should have taken them away.

“I wanted the points back. I know that wouldn’t have mattered. Uh, wouldn’t have made much of a difference in terms of the overall season-ending points, but they are my points. They belong to me,” he said.

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His frustration comes down to the principle of the decision. Earnhardt Jr. had earned his Talladega victory on the track, only to lose the championship lead because of what he said afterward. Busch moved ahead of him in the standings, and the appeal process did nothing to restore the points. More than two decades later, Junior can laugh about the episode, but he hasn’t forgotten what it cost him.

He was equally clear about appreciating NASCAR’s latest gesture. Earnhardt Jr. noted that people across the sport regularly support one another’s charitable initiatives, making the donation a welcome contribution rather than simply a repayment of an old fine.

The Dale Jr. Foundation supports underprivileged young people through programs focused on education, wellness, hunger relief, and personal development. With the recent event raising more than $700,000, NASCAR’s contribution adds to a significant fundraising effort.

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For Earnhardt Jr., the donation is a good thing, and he said he appreciates the support. But his final question remains the punchline: NASCAR has put the $10,000 toward a meaningful cause. The 25 points, however, are still on his mind.