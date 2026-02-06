Dale Jr. Echoes Growing Belief as Fearless Teen Pushes to Race Through Dangerous Conditions in Preseason Showdown

When a legend like Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-signs the hype on a young driver, the entire sport takes notice. For 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, that’s exactly what happened after his fearless performance in the preseason Clash. His moves during the previous season and his attitude at the NASCAR Clash had added to his hype for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. But which NASCAR legend is Connor Zilisch most similar to?

Connor Zilisch earns Dale Jr.’s approval as the most hyped rookie

Even before he signed his contract for a full-time Cup Series seat, Zilisch was a big name in NASCAR. He has rapidly progressed and made his name in multiple motorsports divisions over the past few years. His performances have earned him comparisons with Jeff Gordon, who is a four-time NASCAR champion and the vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports.

AJ Allmendinger was the first to add Gordon’s name alongside Zilisch. “I would have to say Jeff Gordon, honestly. There was Joey and the whole ‘Sliced Bread’ thing, but I think straight-up hype? Connor is the deal and has already delivered. He’s jumping in everything and performing at very high levels.”

Gordon won his first Cup Series title when he was still in his 20s. Similarly, Connor Zilisch has multiple accolades, like a victory at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, in his younger years. Dale Jr. was the next to add to this belief through his official social media account, “Solid comparison. Very similar IMO.”

In NASCAR, there have been numerous stories of rookies earning legendary hype. 2026 Hall of Famer Kurt Busch was the one who added to the reputation of his younger brother, Kyle Busch. After that, it was Joey Logano, who earned the moniker of ‘sliced bread’, the greatest thing ever. However, none of the previous star Rookies have earned a direct comparison to a NASCAR legend. Zilisch is rather humble about these talks and stays grounded in his beliefs.

“I think it’s very cool that people think that highly of me. When you are getting compared to Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, there’s nothing to complain about. They have five Cup championships between them. If I can have a career half as good as either of them, I think that would be a successful career. But I’ve got a lot of time to get to their level, I mean, four years ago I was in the grandstands for the Daytona 500, and to think I’m now going to be in the race is just crazy.”

It is the same mentality that has earned him the respect of drivers much older than him. But what do his previous teammates think of him?

Roger Penske’s champion driver reveals rare, raw side to Zilisch

Connor Zilisch is only 19 years old as of 2026. However, he is racing on equal terms with veterans who are nearly double his age. His performance makes it easy to overlook his youth and consider him the same as the other veterans. But his former teammate in the V8 Supercar series, Scott McLaughlin, decided to put his age into perspective.

“He’s just very mature, but there’s definitely times when you talk to him, and you realize, ‘Oh yeah, you’re 18.’ Like, he’s young, but when he’s on track, he’s very smart and understands how to go about it in a respectful way. He’s got raw speed, he’s got no fear because he’s young, but at the same time, dudes like that are very temperamental,” Scott McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin believes that needs the right environment to thrive. And Trackhouse Racing seems to be his best bet for now. Both of his teammates are supportive and excited to partner with him. His supportive teammates include Shane van Gisbergen, who raced with him in the V8 Supercar series, and ‘Hail Melon Man’ Ross Chastain, who is more than happy to see him win.

“I want Connor to succeed. If he succeeds, it’s good for me,” Chastain said. “If I can’t win, a Trackhouse win is really good. Definitely want that for Connor, want that for me, and want that for Shane. I’m the one clapping the loudest when they’re winning. I want to be right there competing with them and winning races.”

In his rookie season, it will be easy to forget his young age and blame him for any minor mistakes. But there is a high chance for Connor Zilisch to live up to his growing hype.