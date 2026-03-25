Dale Jr. Exposes Crazy Late-Night “Joyrider” Threat Plaguing Historic Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway might not have existed if NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. had not stepped in. As of 2026, the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is set to host the CARS Tour and Late Model races. Not only that, but they are also eyeing a potential return to the mainstream NASCAR series. But before that can happen, there is a hilarious yet slightly dangerous threat plaguing the track still.

Nashville Fairgrounds tries to escape joyriders

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While talking about his visit to the track, Dale Jr.’s nostalgia was interrupted by a rather concerning incident that took place at the track. “One of the funny things is we got done testing around 7 o’clock, and they started putting these jersey barriers out on the racetrack.

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“And it is because the joyriders tend to show up if you don’t do that. Some, at 2 and 3 in the morning, some folks try to break in, cut the lock, and drive into the racetrack and cut a couple laps.”

The Speedway is a famous racetrack in the locality, so no wonder some miscreants try to break in order to enjoy it all for themselves. However, now that they are back in business, Nashville would like to keep these ‘riders’ at bay if they don’t want NASCAR reassessing its security.

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Moreover, the Speedway is rather imperfect, which makes it even better in Dale Jr.’s eyes whenever he visits the track. Its old aesthetics perfectly remind him of the gone days in the NASCAR Cup Series. For Dale Jr., the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is like a time machine that lets him experience the nostalgia firsthand.

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“Now I haven’t been there since 1999 to drive a race car. I haven’t run a lap on that racetrack since 1999, and it has not changed a bit, which is, in my opinion, a good thing. I mean it; it needs a little fluff and buff. So anyhow, they turned the lights on around 6:00, man.

“And I’m going to tell you what, that is probably as close as I’ve ever felt to going to time travel back in time. When they turn the lights on, the lights are good enough, but they’re imperfect and they’re vintage.”

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From the looks of it, it is clear Dale Jr. can’t contain his excitement about visiting and racing at the Nashville Speedway again. His series, the CARS Tour, is going to give the audience a similar experience to Tony Stewart’s SRX series. Not only that, but Dale Jr. is also planning to spend his day enjoying one of the local specialties.

“One small note, Jerky Boys, which is Nashville-made, will be out at the fairgrounds. I’ll probably be over signing autographs at the Jerky Boys booth trying to, you know, move some jerky.”

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While Nashville is one of his favorites, Dale Jr. is already looking forward to saving the future of another racetrack.

Dale Jr. pledges to reinstate the Greenville-Pickens Speedway

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The NASCAR track, which once broadcast its first televised race, is under threat of demolition. Even though Greenville-Pickens is the second-oldest NASCAR track in the country, it is not enough to stop authorities from letting the track get broken down. As a result, the public has taken the initiative to revolt against their decision and save the track.

The NASCAR community has been trying their best to reach out to Dale Jr. about the track’s future. While he was silent for some time, it seems like their prayers were finally answered. On his social media, Dale Jr. has pledged to restart racing at the track if it survives the demolition.

“If @GPSspeedway1 can survive, the @CARSTour will be first in line to return, and I’ll be the first entry.” He is one of the many NASCAR celebrities and experts who have been trying their level best to help the supporters of the Speedway.

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As of now, it is unclear if Greenville Pickens Speedway will be erased from history or if the public will finally win. But Dale Jr. is ready to provide them the backing necessary for the same.