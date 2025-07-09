Dale Jr. Fires Back at Street Race Critics Defending NASCAR’s Bold Call

NASCAR’s decision to bring its high-octane action to urban streets has been a bold move, one that’s stirred both excitement and controversy. Since 2023, the Chicago Street Race has transformed Grant Park into a racetrack, drawing thousands of fans and generating millions in economic impact for the city. But not everyone’s on board. Some fans, especially those who cherish the sport’s traditional oval tracks, have voiced their disapproval, questioning whether street racing aligns with NASCAR’s identity.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR legend and co-owner of JR Motorsports, has stepped into the fray when this debate reached a fever pitch. As NASCAR announced plans for races in Mexico City, it sparked further criticism. Critics like Jeff Gluck, said, “Some fans feel street races stray from NASCAR’s roots.” And Jordan Bianchi, noting, “Purists want ovals, not urban tracks,” has highlighted the tension.

Historically, NASCAR has thrived on innovation. Think back to 1959, when the Daytona International Speedway opened, revolutionizing stock car racing with its high-banked turns and superspeedway layout. It was a gamble that paid off, setting the stage for decades of thrilling races. Today, street races like Chicago represent a similar leap forward. Aiming to attract new audiences and breathe fresh life into the sport.

But with change comes resistance, and Dale Jr.’s take on this debate offers a unique perspective. One that balances tradition with progress. So, what’s fueling the fire? And how does Dale Jr.’s voice cut through the noise? Let’s dive into his take on NASCAR’s bold call. Amidst the chorus of criticism, it offers a message of growth and opportunity.

Dale Jr. defends NASCAR’s expansion

In a recent episode of his Dirty Mo Media podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed the growing criticism of NASCAR’s decision to hold races in unconventional locations like Chicago and Mexico City. He expressed surprise at the level of backlash, particularly from fans who oppose these moves. “I think Jeff Gluck and Jordan were talking about it a little bit. And then Pete Pony was talking about it in a Twitter post about people complaining that we’re going to Chicago or went to Chicago or in Mexico,” he said, noting the media’s focus on the issue.

“Who’s complaining so much that Gluck and Jordan needed to address it?” Dale Jr. questioned, highlighting his disbelief at the extent of the complaints. He argued that the backlash wasn’t as widespread as some made it seem. With social media posts on X showing a mix of opinions, some fans said, “I don’t want a street course,” while others embraced the novelty. His point was clear: NASCAR’s expansion isn’t just about ignoring tradition. It’s about growing the sport.

July 2, 2023, Chicago, Illinois, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Driver, AJ ALLMENDINGER 16 races for position for the Inaugural Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course.

Image Credits: Imago

“We still can do those great things that you love and are nostalgic about, and we can go grow the sport in Mexico City and Chicago,” Dale Jr. stated, emphasizing the importance of balance. He pointed to the return of tracks like Wilkesboro in 2023 after a 27-year hiatus, which drew 37,000 fans, showing NASCAR’s commitment to nostalgia. “I’m not complaining about it because I don’t get to choose. Yeah. I mean, if I have my way, our a—s will be racing in South Boston and all kinds of fun little racetracks. But it isn’t happening,” Dale Jr. admitted.

Acknowledging his personal preference for short tracks like South Boston Speedway, which hosted NASCAR events in the 1960s but now focuses on local racing. Dale Jr.’s defense isn’t just about defending NASCAR’s decisions. It’s about reminding fans that growth doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from.

It’s a call to embrace change while keeping the sport’s heart intact. A message that resonates as NASCAR navigates its next chapter. But while Dale Jr. champions growth, his voice also soothes the NASCAR community when controversies arise, like after the Chicago race raised big questions on TNT.

Dale Jr. on TNT’s Chicago coverage

When TNT took over midseason coverage under NASCAR’s new $7.7 billion media deal. The Chicago Street Race was its most complex test yet. Viewership on TNT and truTV dipped to 2.1 million, down 46 percent from NBC’s numbers the previous year. Social media lit up with critiques of missed replays, awkward cuts, and lack of context. Especially around Bubba Wallace’s spin. But rather than point fingers, Dale Jr. took ownership. “We got probably two of the toughest races to direct and produce…no FOX or NBC staff involved.”

On The Dale Jr. Download, he broke down the challenges openly. He acknowledged tree cover that limited aerial shots and admitted, “I certainly wish that we would have left there…with a better reaction or a little bit better temperature on social media.” His candor served two purposes: it humanized the broadcast crew and set a constructive tone for feedback. Fans responded positively, appreciating that TNT wasn’t defensive but eager to learn. Even comparing it favorably to FOX’s sometimes-staid approach.

Ultimately, Dale Earnhart Jr.’s intervention exemplified leadership under pressure. He didn’t just calm the storm. He steered the narrative toward improvement. And in doing so, he reinforced that criticism, whether of street races or broadcasts, is most valuable when met with transparency and a willingness to adapt.