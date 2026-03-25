Dale Jr Goes Against NASCAR Fans With Clear Stance on Carson Hocevar’s ‘Intimidator’ Antics

Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports created chaos within the NASCAR community after releasing a throwback scheme honoring Dale Earnhardt. The Intimidator’s comparison can only be made with a few drivers in all of NASCAR, and this is where a section of fans and experts objected as Hocevar lined up to drive in an Earnhardt-looking car. However, Dale Jr. went against the tide and came to the Spire driver’s rescue.

Dale Earnhardt Jr lauded Spire Motorsports’ effort on Carson Hocevar

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In the recent episode of the Dale Jr Download, the son of the late Dale Earnhardt shed light on the paint scheme driven by Carson Hocevar at Darlington. While there have been many critics calling out the decision to run the 1981 paint scheme for Hocevar, the final verdict came from the Earnhardt family.

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“I think a lot of people would say that Hocevar’s group knocked it out of the park,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Again, I’m biased that we talked about it on the show last week that particular scheme from 1981, it’s a lost year for dad because it was so bad for the most part. Not a good year for him. But, that’s my favorite design of the Wrangler car that he ever raced for sure.”

Following this, Junior highlighted how Spire Motorsports and Hocevar went all out to popularize the paint scheme on social media, and they were massively successful in it. With this, Dale Jr. also stated how the car ‘looked good.’

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“Hocevar and his team did a lot of great stuff on social media with content. I mean, they really went all out. They put some good effort into this. You know what I mean? Well, it helps that he goes out there and has a great performance on the racetrack. It was a good-looking race car, good-looking job,” Dale Jr. further added.

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Notably, Dale Earnhardt Jr’s appraisal for Carson Hocevar’s ride at Darlington came after the Spire star fell under strong scrutiny. A section of fans questioned the driver and his team and blamed them for misusing the legacy of Earnhardt, one of the best drivers NASCAR has ever produced.

They were of the opinion that Hocevar was using the tagline he was given by some fans and Richard Petty as the next Dale Earnhardt due to the former’s aggressive driving style and unapologetic behavior. Even Chili’s executive, the sponsor of the #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Tim Forman, also said the same.

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“Last year, we noticed the chatter comparing Carson’s driving style to a young Dale Earnhardt, and it’s only grown louder as big names in the sport make the comparison,” Forman said.

The criticisms poured in as they pointed out Hocevar’s record while running in an Earnhardt scheme despite not winning a single race so far. While fans and critics were unhappy with the next Dale Earnhardt tag on Carson Hocevar, the driver had his own take on it.

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Carson Hocevar wants to be himself

Carson Hocevar has made it clear that he does not want to follow the path of Dale Earnhardt and be the next Intimidator. Speaking about how he disliked the comparison, here’s what the #77 driver said:

“I don’t really love the comparisons of what they turn into. It started by just kind of not apologizing after running into people, basically, and just being really, really aggressive, to turning into kind of the ‘I’m as good as him’. I was like, I don’t know where that came from. So, yeah, I just plan on driving. I’m just hoping I’m fast enough or we’re good enough that we can actually be up front and be relevant.”

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The talk about Carson Hocevar being the same as Dale Earnhardt on track surfaced after Richard Petty compared him with the seven-time Cup Series champion. Even his son, Kyle Petty, also considered Hocevar as the ‘next big thing’ in NASCAR.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Carson Hocevar can manage to get out of the Earnhardt comparison and make a name for himself in the days to come.