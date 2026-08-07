Dale Jr. Hilariously Compares His Daughters’ Heartwarming Vacation Surprise to ‘Renewing a Subscription’

When Dale Jr. and his wife, Amy, went on vacation to Costa Rica recently, little did they know an innocent surprise was coming their way from their children. Something that both Junior and Amy shared on the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, where the NASCAR veteran couldn’t help but pull Amy’s leg with a hilarious comparison.

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“Something got our girls excited about marriage, and then they just determined that me and Amy were going to renew our vows,” said Junior on the latest episode of Bless Your Hardt.

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Amy added that their daughters, Isla (8) and Nicole (5), were making flower bouquets when they got the idea. And it wasn’t a casual one, as the girls had something much more elaborate in mind.

“It turned into a full production,” said Junior. “And then we were like, ‘Okay great! Everyone has a white dress, right?’ So they got cleaned up, everyone has a little cute little white sundress on. That was so cute,” added Amy.

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But while it was an adorable family moment to cherish, Dale Jr had a joke in his head he couldn’t keep to himself.

“But I renewed my vows, so we’re good there for a while. It’s kind of like renewing your subscription,” he said, and it instantly sent both Junior and co-host Travis Rockhold into splits as they laughed out loud.

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That cheeky leg-pull landed and how, as Amy instantly reacted, “Oh my gosh!”

Junior sensed the trouble and quickly said he was kidding, but the damage was done as she mockingly exclaimed, “I am so lucky! Now I want another margarita.”

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Their family vacation in Costa Rica also included Amy’s sister Katie and her family. In fact, Amy also mentioned how Katie’s oldest daughter, Adeline, served as the officiant for the impromptu vow renewal.

This sweet ceremony comes after a decade of their marriage, which was on New Year’s Eve in 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Their family expanded when their first daughter, Isla Rose, was born in 2018, and then Nicole Lorraine in 2020.

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The couple had first met in 2009 when Amy was an interior designer, and Dale Jr. hired her to help him renovate his home. They kept things private for a couple of years before making their public appearance in 2011. Junior finally proposed to her in 2015, which, just like their recent Costa Rica vacation, also happened during a holiday in Germany.

With a rare off week in NASCAR, Dale Jr made the most of his free time by going on a vacation. However, his joke on the podcast could see him land on the couch for a few days.