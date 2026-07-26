Dale Jr Issues Apology Over Insensitive Indy Celebration by JRM Star

Carson Kvapil bagged his first-ever O’Reilly Series win at Brickyard. Overjoyed with emotion and finally breaking the winless streak, the JRM driver crossed a fine line by performing a burnout on the start-finish line. The place that is considered sacred had ‌tire marks all over it, and this led to debate on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As it turns out, NASCAR reached out to the driver on the radio during the cool-down lap. But he never got the message. Team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to X and wrote, “Our apologies cleared this up. The driver was unplugged from his radio when NASCAR sent the reminder. Lots going on when that all went down. Certainly regret any inconvenience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kvapil also pleaded his case, “I had no idea if they said anything or not,” he said. “I mean, I made a little bit of a mistake there probably.” The burnout on the bricks has been a hot topic, especially among the IMS faithful. And it looks like there’s been a history of NASCAR drivers leaving their mark on the iconic bricks despite being advised against it.

The 2012 Brickyard winner, Jimmie Johnson, pinned the nose of his No. 48 car at the inside wall and burned the tires down. Then came the 2015 Kyle Busch win, and similar scenes unfolded with IMS fans and media questioning the celebration at the iconic Yard of Bricks. So, Kvapil isn’t the first NASCAR driver to spark this debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crew at IMS quickly got to work to scrub the tire marks left ‌by Kvapil’s celebrations. Reporter Jeff Gluck shared the visual on X, once again reminding that burnouts at the Brickyard aren’t allowed. “Remember, friends….no burnouts on the bricks.” At the same time, the official handle of IMS posted Kvapil’s celebrations on X, and they didn’t seem offended. “That’s how you celebrate 🫨,” the caption of the post read.

It looks like Kvapil learned his lesson, but it is tough to say whether or not this was the last burnout celebration by a NASCAR driver at Brickyard. Maybe watch out for Carson Hocevar; he might’ve planned something notorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Hocevar is afraid of Roger Penske

Hurricane Hocevar knows how to celebrate a race win. We saw him in his element at Talladega after he bagged his first Cup Series win. He was hanging out the window while doing a burnout. He had similar plans at Naval Base Coronado, but Heim played spoiler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having bagged the pole for the 2026 Brickyard 400, he isn’t sharing his plans for the victory celebration out of fear of Roger Penske.

“I think it will just kind of come to me. I don’t want to say it out loud because I think Roger Penske would kill me if he knew some of the ideas I had. But also, too, there’s tradition here, so you’ve got to really watch yourself a little bit. But yeah, they were getting pumped up after qualifying, so I can’t imagine how loud they would be if we do win.” Hocevar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be interesting to see what Hocevar has got up his sleeve, but a win at Brickyard isn’t going to come easy.