Dale Jr. Makes Big Promise to Wife Amy as He Wishes to Set Good Example for Daughters

Parenting’s no easy gig, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy know it better than most. The Earnhardts pour their hearts into creating a home that’s equal parts loving and lively for their daughters, Isla and Nicole. Amy’s the nurturing backbone, fostering emotional support and cheering on their girls’ unique quirks, while Dale brings that wild, adventurous spark, pushing exploration and a bit of risk-taking. Together, they keep things real with open talks about respect, kindness, and hard work, all while giving Isla and Nicole room to chase their own passions. It’s a balance of heart and hustle that defines their family.

Dale Jr.’s got this sweet morning ritual that’s pure dad gold, daily hugs and “I love you,” he calls “a routine of mine.” He lights up talking about being surrounded by his wife and daughters, saying it’s “the coolest thing as a dad…to be in a house full of women that just adore you.” Meanwhile, Amy’s the queen of making moments special, planning thoughtful holiday and birthday bashes that bring everyone together. She carries “Amy’s tradition” of meaningful celebrations, and Dale can’t help but admire how her family knows how to mark life’s big days with love.

But even the Earnhardts have their slip-ups, and they recently spilled a hilarious parenting story that had fans chuckling. It’s a reminder that even NASCAR royalty can stumble, especially when it comes to setting the right example for their little ones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Dale Jr. is trying to act like a gentleman

On a recent episode of Dirty Mo Media, Amy Earnhardt didn’t hold back, laughing as she called out Dale for a parenting faux pas. “Dale is ripping them in the seat. Don’t you remember farting. I mean with no shame, I am like how do you think we’re gonna get her to act right if that’s what you’re gonna do in the middle of the booth? No shame. How do you even explain yourself there, sir?” she teased.

Jr.’s gas-passing antics are the stuff of legend. Back in 2012, he admitted to letting one slip in the Oval Office during a White House visit with President Barack Obama. As they watched the Oval Office on TV, Dale casually dropped, “I actually farted in the Oval Office once,” He explained he was behind the President’s desk, felt the urge, and thought, “Oh, I got a little fart here … I’m just gonna leave it right here.” Luckily, Obama wasn’t nearby, and the room stayed stench-free. Amy quipped it was “quite the gift” to choose that iconic spot.

He owned up to his laid-back ways, reflecting on their early days. “I was telling you this yesterday. We were walking around somewhere doing something and I just burped and I thought to myself and I said out loud. When we first started dating and early in our relationship I would never burp or fart. You deserve better Amy. How can I expect you to look at me as the greatest thing you’ve, the greatest decision you’ve ever made and I’m over here not doing my best. I am going to try to get back to where I don’t fart and burp out loud in front of you,” he vowed.

Early on, Dale Jr. was shy, Amy recalled him turning “beet-red” under her gaze in the kitchen. Their first date at a Mexican restaurant in an old church showed his reserved side; he quietly ate half her meal before bluntly saying, “Alright, it’s time to go, because I’m done.” That marked the start of Dale loosening up, letting his playful, feisty personality shine as their bond grew.

This promise to Amy isn’t just about cutting back on burps; it’s about being a better role model for their daughters. Amy’s noticed their younger girl, Nicole, picking up Dale’s traits, from her relentless curiosity to a stance that mirrors Dale Sr.’s iconic one-leg-out, arms-crossed pose. “Nicole looks more like me,” Amy said, but her fierce, persistent spirit screams Earnhardt. Jr. shared how Nicole’s quick to grab a toy car off a table, echoing his own childhood drive. Amy jokingly blames Dale for her defiant streak, a nod to his bold nature.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tips his hat to JRM’s rookies at Atlanta

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was all smiles after the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway, giving props to his JR Motorsports rookies Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch for shining in a chaotic Xfinity race on June 28, 2025.

Kvapil nabbed second and Zilisch fourth, outrunning team veteran and defending champ Justin Allgaier. “Solid job by a couple rookies,” Dale posted on X, beaming with pride. A lightning delay and multiple cautions, including a massive backstretch wreck on lap 41, stretched the race over two days, ending in the early hours of Saturday.

Kvapil, starting from the back after a Pocono top-10, came oh-so-close to the win, losing to Nick Sanchez by 0.139 seconds after a late restart. “To be that close really does sting,” Kvapil said. “I didn’t feel like we had enough cars nose-to-tail and organized.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allgaier, who’d grabbed second at Atlanta earlier this year, got caught in the lap 41 pileup with teammate Sammy Smith, limping to 31st. Still, Allgaier’s three wins and 10 top-fives keep him atop the Xfinity points. With Kvapil and Zilisch stepping up, Dale’s rookies are proving they’re ready for the big stage.