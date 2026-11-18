Garrett Mitchell has discovered that getting behind the wheel of a NASCAR race car is easier than keeping pace with drivers who have spent years mastering their craft. The YouTube personality known as Cleetus McFarland has sampled Late Models and NASCAR’s national series, turning his appetite for speed into a serious racing pursuit. The experience has brought opportunities but also a sharp education in how difficult the climb can be.

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A recent test, however, appears to have given him a different kind of confidence. After struggling to find his footing in asphalt late models, McFarland has taken a dirt car and found the experience more natural. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has followed his progress and believes this latest development could influence his racing priorities.

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“He ran the ARCA deal, tried to run that O’Reilly race, and he realized this is harder than I thought it was,” Dale Jr. said on his podcast. “Now, he’s gone and tested a Pro Late Model. He’s run a couple of late model races on asphalt, and he’s done okay. But he’s also realizing, ‘Wow, I’m not as good as I thought I would be, or these guys are better than I thought.’ He’s finding it challenging. Then he goes and runs this dirt car, and he’s like, ‘Oh, this is just like drifting my Cadillac around my racetrack. This is what makes sense to me. This is what I was made for.’

Dale Jr.’s assessment comes from the contrast in McFarland’s recent experiences. He bought a Pro Late Model to improve his racecraft before making his Super Late Model debut at Berlin Raceway’s Tekton 250 in August. A late-race crash ended that outing. At New Smyrna’s Florida Governor’s Cup on November 15, he started 17th and was classified 14th, six laps down. The competition has provided a demanding education.

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“And he’s going out there in these test sessions,” he further said. “He watches these YouTube videos, and he’ll run a lap time very comparable to the late model dirt driver that tests the car with him. And he feels like, ‘I’m better here than I am there.’ So, what I feel like I’m seeing, and I’m sort of predicting here, is that he’s going to shift his focus a little bit more toward dirt if he has any kind of true success in this dirt late model car.”

The dirt test offered a more encouraging benchmark. At East Lincoln Speedway, McFarland worked with veteran Chris Ferguson and recorded a 16.58-second lap, close to Ferguson’s pace.

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Carson Hocevar helped connect him with team owner Cody Sommer, opening the door to a planned Dirt Late Model appearance at the Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis. The sliding nature of the car may simply suit the driving instincts he developed at Freedom Factory.

That does not mean McFarland is abandoning asphalt. Richard Childress Racing announced on October 28 that he will contest the full 2027 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the No. 33 Chevrolet, with Robert Strmiska as crew chief. It will be his first full-season national stock car campaign.

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His 2026 highlights included an ARCA runner-up finish at Talladega, and a pole at Michigan, alongside two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts with RCR and three Truck Series appearances with Niece Motorsports.

Beyond driving, McFarland also has a business to grow. His Freedom Factory track in Bradenton, Florida, has made Crown Vic racing a signature attraction. He has already taken the format beyond Florida, bringing his cars and entertainment show to Stafford Speedway in Connecticut for the New England 900.

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Dale Jr. believes another short track could be preparing to host the travelling attraction, although its involvement in a NASCAR Cup weekend remains uncertain.

“I know that there is one racetrack on the schedule that’s working to put a deal together so that he can take his Crown Vics there,” Dale Jr. said. “He took his Crown Vics to Stafford. All right. So, we know he will travel with his show. And I think there’s a short track on the schedule that’s working to put something together with the Crown Vics. Will that be a companion to a Cup weekend? I’m not sure, but he could make a good amount of money taking that show on the road.”

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For short tracks, the appeal is a ready-made attraction with an established following. For McFarland, it offers another revenue stream that does not depend on his results behind the wheel.

Between his RCR ARCA program, dirt racing ambitions, and Freedom Factory operations, McFarland has several avenues to pursue. Dale Jr. believes dirt could become a bigger part of that mix. Whether the early promise translates into competitive success will determine how far he takes it.